How to download Minecraft Bedrock Beta & Preview 1.20.50.20

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest beta has arrived in the form of Preview 1.20.50.20. In addition to making a significant number of adjustments and bug fixes to the Trails & Tales update, Preview 1.20.50.20 introduces the ability for preview Realms to be created as long as players have an active subscription to the service. The same can also be done for Java snapshots.

It's important to note that Preview 1.20.50.20 is one in a long series of experimental updates used to test out new features before major Minecraft patches. Many of the implementations made in Preview 1.20.50.20 and its counterparts may very well appear in the upcoming 1.21 update for Bedrock Edition.

Nonetheless, if Minecraft fans are hoping to try out the latest Bedrock preview, they'll need to follow certain steps depending on their platform.

How to download Minecraft Preview 1.20.50.20 on all compatible platforms

Xbox consoles

Xbox consoles provide a separate application for players to download to access previews (Image via Mojang/Microsoft)

If you play Minecraft on Xbox consoles, you'll need to have purchased the base game to gain access to previews, which are represented in a downloadable application to avoid confusion. Fortunately, this can be taken care of in just a few moments and can be performed with the following steps:

Open the Microsoft Store from your dashboard. Open the search field and type "Minecraft Preview" before pressing Enter. Click the download button on the resulting store page. As long as you've bought the base game on your active account, it should download free of charge. Once the installation process is complete, simply navigate back to your dashboard or game/app library and open the program.

Windows 10/11 PCs

The Minecraft Launcher makes accessing Bedrock Previews easy (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to the advent of the Minecraft Launcher, you can access the latest Bedrock Edition betas in just a few clicks. However, the launcher sometimes doesn't keep track of new Bedrock previews as they arrive. Some players who have installed previous previews may need to update it via the Microsoft store. Fortunately, this can also be accomplished easily.

To access the preview on Windows 10/11 PCs, you can try the following steps:

If you haven't already, download the game's official launcher and install it, then open the program. Select the Windows Edition of the game from the list to the left of the window. To the left of the green play/install button, click the button that reads "Latest Release" by default and switch to "Latest Preview." Press the Install/Play button and enjoy! If you've already installed a preview in the past, make sure it's up to date by opening the Microsoft Store app, navigating to your library tab, and updating Minecraft Preview.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Accessing previews is a bit more nuanced for mobile devices (Image via Mojang)

Depending on your operating system, the process of accessing Bedrock previews is a bit different across mobile devices. Android users can rely on a quick link on the game's store page. However, those on iOS will have to utilize the Testflight Program since beta access is limited to a certain number of Apple users.

Nevertheless, you can follow these steps to access previews on Android and iOS:

For Android users, open the Google Play Store and navigate to the game's store page. Scroll down the page and tap a link that reads "Join the Beta." Update your game app if needed, then simply open the game and enjoy. For iOS users, begin by downloading the Testflight app and then heading to the official Testflight page for Minecraft Preview. Opt into the beta with your Apple credentials from this page, though you may have to wait and return to the page later, as signups tend to fill up quickly. Once you're in, you can update your game app and then open it accordingly.

The Apple Testflight signup page for preview signups (Image via Apple)

That's all there is to it! Once you have installed the preview, it should stay updated on its own for the most part. However, PC players may still need to keep using the Microsoft Store application to ensure their Bedrock previews stay up to date after a new one is released by Mojang.