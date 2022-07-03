How to easily grow glow berries in Minecraft 1.19 update

Glow Berries are an interesting item for Minecraft. While they have become synonymous with the lush cave since 1.18, they were actually added before the lush cave as random loot that could be obtained in mineshaft caves.

Used as food, light sources, and to breed foxes, these berries are quite useful for players, and are, thankfully, farmable.

And while some resources can be quite difficult or annoying to farm, glow berries are not one of them. They can be farmed quite easily, as detailed below.

The easiest way to farm glow berries in Minecraft 1.19

Where to get glow berries

As mentioned earlier, players have a chance to find glow berries in chests found throughout abandoned mineshafts. There is a 38.7% chance of these chests containing between three and six glow berries.

Abandoned mineshafts are not the only place in Minecraft, however, that glow berries can be found as loot. The new ancient cities, added in Minecraft 1.19, also contains such chests. These have a 23.2% chance of containing 1-15 glow berries.

Glow berries do not have to be found through chest loot, however. They can be found growing on vines that hang from the ceiling of lush caves. For Bedrock players, using a Silk Touch enchanted tool on a vine will always drop a glow berry, even if the vine appears empty. It's important to note that the Fortune enchantment does not have any impact on the number of berries dropped.

What glow berries are used for

Foxes, which can be bred with glow berries (Image via Minecraft)

Glow berries have a multitude of uses in Minecraft. The first, and most obvious use, is as a food source. The berries will restore two hunger levels, represented by one hunger icon, as well as 0.4 saturation points.

Glow berries can also be used as light sources, as each one glows - hence the name. These berries give off a light of level 14, making them a very bright light source comparable to torches.

A more minor use of glow berries is composting. This means that players can place the glow berries into a composter to get bone meal. Each one placed into a composter has a 30% chance of resulting in the compost level increasing by one.

The last, and one of the most important uses for glow berries is breeding foxes. Foxes are similar to cats, in the way that player movement can scare them off. The resulting baby fox will trust the player and will not flee from them.

How to grow glow berries

A lush cave, where players can find glow berries (Image via Minecraft)

Glow berries can be placed on the bottom of most blocks. This will turn the berry into a vine, from which more of them can grow when new vines generate below the starting vine. Such vines have a maximum length of 26 blocks, and each newly grown piece has a one in nine chance of bearing glow berries.

Using bone meal on an empty vine will turn it into a glow berry vine, meaning that one bone meal can be directly converted into one glow berry.

How to get bone meal

Since bone meals are important for getting large quantities of glow berries easily, it is pivotal for players to know how to gain access to it.

Bones can be converted into three bone meals per piece, meaning that any source of bone, renewable or otherwise, is a good source. This means that mob farms and dungeon farms with skeletons spawners are good sources of bone. Additionally, there are fossil structures that are made up of bone blocks that can be turned into bones, and then into bone meal.

Java Edition players can get bone meal by killing any of the fish mobs, such as cod, salmon, tropical fish, and pufferfish. They all have a five percent chance of dropping one bone meal on death. On the Bedrock Edition of the game, these fish instead drop one bone, which can then be turned into three bone meal.

Another method of getting bone meal, exclusive to the Bedrock Edition, is through the wandering trader. These traveling villagers will sell three bone meals for an emerald.

When a composter is completely filled, a single bone meal will drop the next time the player interacts with the composter.

