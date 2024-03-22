How to get Blowback advancement in Minecraft

The Minecraft 1.21 update introduced not only a new mob and structure but also a handful of advancements for Java Edition players. Among these additions is the Blowback advancement, which involves interaction with the new breeze mob. With each major update bringing new features, corresponding advancements are often included to incentivize players to engage with these additions. New advancements are always exciting as they present fresh challenges for Minecrafters.

In this article, we will explore how players can unlock the Blowback advancement efficiently in Minecraft.

Guide to unlock Blowback advancement in Minecraft

Blowback advancement's in-game description (Image via Mojang)

To unlock advancements in Minecraft, players must complete specific in-game tasks. The Blowback advancement poses a unique challenge, as players need to kill a breeze with a deflected breeze-shot wind charge. This task resembles the infamous Return to Sender advancement, where players must kill a ghast by deflecting their own fireball.

Wind charges serve as a ranged weapon used by breezes in trial chambers. Deflecting a wind charge attack requires precise timing with a melee or ranged weapon.

How to find a breeze

A trial chamber explorer map (Image via Mojang)

The breeze is one of the newest mobs introduced in the game, spawned by trial spawners found exclusively in the trial chambers. These chambers are underground structures generated only in the Overworld, typically situated between Y levels -40 and -20. Locating them can be simplified by utilizing a trial chamber explorer map.

To acquire this specific map, players must level up a cartographer to a journeyman through trading and then obtain the map from them. Using the map is straightforward, as it only displays the trial chambers' location. Players need only navigate towards the symbol representing the chambers on the map and dig downwards to gain access to the nearest chamber.

Tips to defeat breeze by deflecting wind charge

Unlocking the Blowback advancement in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The wind charge attack unleashed by the breeze mob inflicts minimal damage, making it inefficient to deplete 30 points of health or 15 hearts solely through deflected wind charge attacks. Therefore, players are recommended to weaken the mob by landing a few hits before attempting to defeat it with deflected wind charges.

Given the rapid succession of wind charge attacks from the breeze, players can effectively deflect them by continuously clicking the left mouse button while wielding a sword. It's essential to ensure their crosshair is aimed toward the breeze for successful deflection.

Another effective strategy to aid in achieving the Blowback advancement is for players to prioritize dealing with other mobs that initially spawn in the trial chamber. Since wind charge attacks from the breeze inflict minimal damage, players can temporarily overlook it and focus on eliminating other threats first. This approach can significantly improve their chances of success in unlocking advancement.