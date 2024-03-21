How to get Over-Overkill advancement in Minecraft

Mojang Studios recently added a bunch of new advancements that you can achieve in the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update. These advancements are connected to the new features that will be added to the game. One of them is called Over-Overkill, which is connected to the new mace weapon and how you should use it in the upcoming installment.

Here is a short guide to achieving the Over-Overkill advancement in Minecraft 1.21 update.

Steps to get the Over-Overkill advancement in Minecraft

1) Find items to craft new mace weapon in Minecraft

Mace can be crafted using new breeze rods and heavy core items in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you need to craft the mace in Minecraft. This new weapon can be forged using breeze rods and heavy core, both of which are also new to the game.

Breeze rods are items that breeze mobs will drop once they are killed. One breeze mob drops anything between one to eight breeze rods, depending on the looting enchantment on the weapon. Since mace only needs one breeze rod, you can simply find a breeze mob in trial chambers, kill it, and obtain a breeze rod.

The heavy core is also a new item that can only be obtained through vault blocks in trial chambers. It has a 2% chance of popping out of the vault, making it extremely rare. To obtain one, you need to find and unlock several vaults in trial chambers.

Once both items are obtained, they can be placed on the crafting table to create the new mace weapon.

2) Use mace in a particular way to unlock Over-Overkill in Minecraft

You must deal 50 hearts of damage to get the 'Over-Overkill' advancement (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once you create a mace, you need to use the weapon in a certain way to achieve the Over-Overkill advancement.

Per Mojang Studios, one must deal 50 or more hearts worth of damage in a single hit using the mace to unlock the advancement.

The new weapon has unique mechanics that increase its attack damage as a player's falling height increases. Hence, if you jump from a high place and successfully land a blow on an entity, it will deal a lot more damage than its base damage.

To get the advancement, your falling height should at least be 25 blocks and you should be able to successfully perform a critical damage hit on an entity to deal a total of 50 hearts of damage.

This can be quite dangerous since you can fall to your death if you fail to land the hit on any entity.