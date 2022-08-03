How to make a shulker farm in Minecraft 1.19 (2022)

Shulkers in Minecraft 1.19 is a special kind of hostile mob that cannot move but can still harm players with their ranged weapons. They are quite rare and only spawn in the End cities. However, players can make a farm if they are willing to put in some time and effort.

Shulkers look like purple blocks that can open to reveal the actual mob. They shoot levitation bullets that can make players float upwards. When killed, they drop shulker shells that can be used to craft shulker boxes by combining a chest.

These boxes are excellent for keeping huge amounts of items in a player's inventory. Hence, players can greatly benefit from a shulker farm in Minecraft 1.19.

Understanding how to multiply shulkers in Minecraft 1.19 update

Before creating a farm with shulkers, players must understand how these mobs work in Minecraft 1.19. When these mobs detect players, they open their shells and shoot levitation bullets. These bullets might have a normal effect on the player. However, if they accidentally hit another shulker, they can have unique consequences.

If one shulker accidentally hits another shulker with a bullet, it teleports to a new location, and a new shulker spawns at the same place where the other shulker was. This is the only way to multiply shulkers in the game. Previously, this mechanism was only possible in Java Edition, but since the 1.19 update, it can also be done in Bedrock Edition.

How to create a shulker farm in Minecraft 1.19

Making a shulker farm in Minecraft 1.19 update can be quite tricky (Image via YouTube/JC Playz)

This multiplication of shulkers is the main mechanism on which the farm is based in Minecraft 1.19. Players can take two shulkers and place them in a certain way to keep aiming towards the player but shoot the bullet at each other instead.

Although the chance of shulker multiplication can be reduced if the farm is made in a small space where both the shulkers are beside each other, it can still be a great farm since players can go AFK to keep the farm running.

Though there are a few ways to create the farm in the Overworld realm, players can find an End City and make the farm near it. Since transporting shulkers can be quite difficult, making the farm in the End realm is better.

Players must ensure that this farm is away from any normal block to prevent shulkers from teleporting outside the farm. The best block to use is glass since they cannot teleport on them.

Transporting shulkers on the farm is the hardest part (Image via YouTube/JC Playz)

First, players must set up the shulker shell collection area and then an AFK spot with soul sand and water. After this, players can place rails and powered rails to the End city to bring the shulkers in a minecart.

Once two of the shulkers are on the farm, they can be placed beside the AFK spot so that they can detect players and shoot bullets. The second shulker must be placed between the first shulker and the player so that it gets hit and dies eventually, spawning another shulker in the same spot.

Finally, the dropped shulker shells get collected by hoppers and stored in a chest.

