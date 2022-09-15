How to teleport across dimensions in Minecraft

Minecraft may seem like a calm and peaceful game on the surface with peaceful daytime activities like exploring the terrain, discovering villages and structures, and creating adorable crop and animal farms. But, beneath the surface lurks strife and danger.

There are two different dimensions players can visit: the Nether and the End. The former is a blocky version of Hell, and the latter is an expanse of hostile nothingness. Detailed below are the steps by which players can access these different dimensions.

How to access Minecraft’s other dimensions

Getting to the Nether

The Nether was the first additional dimension added to the game. This dimension is a depiction of Hell and is one of the most important dimensions to visit since the 1.16 Nether Update. This dimension is where players can get blaze rods that are needed to get to the End dimension. The End dimension is where players can finally beat the game. Here's how to get to the Nether.

1) Deciding the size of the portal frame

An example of an infected Nether portal (Image via Minecraft)

Originally, players could only create a Nether portal frame with just one size specification. These frames were four blocks wide and five blocks tall, using a total of fourteen obsidian. However, this has since been changed, allowing players to use different portal shapes and sizes.

The only Nether portal sizes that players cannot make are four by four and five by three portal frames and smaller. Other than that, players can make portal frames as large as they please, provided they're willing to get the corresponding amount of obsidian as well.

2) Gather obsidian

Obsidian found underground (Image via Minecraft)

Once players know what size portal frame they want, they’ll know exactly how much obsidian they need to make it. Players will then want to travel to a nearby lava pool with a bucket of water and use the water to make obsidian. Finally, players will need to use a diamond pickaxe to collect it.

3) Build up the frame

The frame of a large Nether portal (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have their obsidian, they’ll need to decide where they want to build their portal. While players could simply build one out in the open, many prefer building a special customized area for their Nether portal to help keep it separated from their main base.

4) Light the portal and enter the Nether

An example of a lit nether portal (Image via Minecraft)

Now that the portal frame has been built, players will need to light it on fire. The easiest way to do this is with flint and steel. Players can also use fire charges or even spreading fire from wood to light the portal.

Once the portal is on, players simply need to enter the portal for a few seconds, and they will be transported to the Nether.

Getting to the End

The End Barrens made up entirely of end stone (Image via Minecraft)

The End is the second of the additional dimensions. As the name suggests, this dimension is where players travel when they want to complete the game. The first time players enter the dimension, they must square off against a giant dragon that must be defeated before they can leave the dimension and return to the overworld.

1) Get ender pearls

An enderman that can drop ender pearls (Image via Minecraft)

The first thing players will need to do to get to the End dimension is gather a lot of ender pearls. These items are dropped from endermen that can be found in the overworld. However, they are easier to find in the Nether as they are the only mob that will spawn in warped forests.

Players should aim for about 15 ender pearls, so they have a few to spare in case they need them.

2) Get blaze powder

A blaze, which can drop blaze rods (Image via Minecraft)

While in the Nether, players should stop by a fortress where they can find blaze. These blazes will sometimes drop blaze rods when killed, which are needed to find a stronghold and get the End dimension.

3) Make eyes of ender

How to make eyes of ender (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have a small collection of blaze rods, they should convert the rods into powder. This can be done in the inventory as it is a shapeless crafting recipe. Then, players should combine the ender pearls with the blaze powder to make eyes of ender that are needed to find the stronghold and activate the end portal.

4) Find a stronghold

Now that players have eyes of ender, they can use them to find a stronghold. Using them will cause the eye to fly in the direction of the stronghold before either dropping to the ground or breaking. Players can follow the eyes of ender until they move underground. Players can now dig down to find the stronghold.

5) Complete and enter the portal

An activated end portal (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have explored enough of the stronghold to find the portal room, they will need to place an eye of ender in each of the empty pieces of the portal frame. While there is a chance of finding a completely filled or empty portal, most players will find an End portal with anywhere between one and three filled portal frame blocks.

Once the entire portal frame is filled, the void-like End portal should appear. Players can jump into this portal to instantly be moved to the End dimension.

