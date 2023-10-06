How to vote for Armadillo in Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 

The newest mob, Armadillo, has been finally revealed as the second candidate for Mob vote in Minecraft. The trailer video showcased Senior Mojang member Jens Bergensten (aka Jeb) cruising through the savanna biome to reach the Live event. This is where he stumbles upon this little creature. This is one of the three mobs introduced for this year's mob vote, along with "Crab" and "Penguin".

Let us look at what we know about Armadillo and how to vote for this mob in 2023.

Voting for Armadillo in Minecraft

How to vote for Armadillo

There are several ways you can vote for your favorite mob. In this section, we will see various ways the community can vote for Armadillo.

Vote via Minecraft.net

Visit the website www.minecraft.net to cast your vote for Armadillo from your phone, iPad, Xbox, or PC.

Sign in to the official Microsoft account.

After this, you will find a page that says, “Mob Vote 2023: Select a new mob!”

You can now proceed to vote for Armadillo among the other candidates.

Vote via Minecraft Launcher

Start the official Minecraft Launcher.

The top left side of the screen will have a column with multiple choices. Choose the tab Minecraft Live.

You will be taken to a website where you may cast your vote.

After that, the page will include information on different Mobs.

Select Armadillo and vote for it.

Vote on the Bedrock Server

Open the Bedrock edition.

Click on the "Mob vote" tab, which will be available at the bottom left corner.

Choose "Play and Vote" in a new prompt.

You will then be sent to a unique lobby where players are dispersed around the map.

The tinies will provide details on each Mob so that you can decide easily.

You can vote for the Armadillo by pulling the lever next to its name in the small area in the middle.

Also, explore and enjoy dozens of locations and activities on the map, like parkour and arenas.

Mob Vote 2023: Date, timings, and results

The Mob Vote will begin on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The voting shall remain open till the Live event, which will commence on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. EDT. Therefore, you have about 48 hours and 15 minutes to vote for Armadillo.

The results of the vote will be announced in the Live event, and the winner will be showcased with a short video. Furthermore, the winning candidate will also be featured in the next update. Tune in to the Live event to see if Armadillo will be introduced.

Everything to know about Armadillo

When Jeb left hints about the new mobs being "Cute" in a recent conference, he was not wrong. The Armadillo is a brown-colored animal that resides in the Savannah biome. The mob can be found moving around the long grasses of the Savannah sluggishly unless it is spooked.

Just like its real-world counterpart, if spooked, it rolls up into a ball, which is extremely cute and wholesome. The mob also drops a special scute, which can be used to craft the all-new wolf armor. Like the horses, now-tamed wolves can be given this armor, providing extra protection.

This item can be highly beneficial since many players are protective and attached to their wolves. This is a strong candidate for the Mob Vote 2023.

The Mob Vote 2023 has introduced strong and likable mobs as part of the voting system. Armadillo brings its share of usefulness and cuteness to the game, which can make the in-game experience much more treasured. Show your love for Armadillo using the methods mentioned above and witness the results on Minecraft Live.