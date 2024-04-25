Is Optifine 1.20.5 available for Minecraft?

Optifine is one of the most well-known Minecraft mods in the game's history, thanks in no small part to its ability to facilitate the ability to render a wide range of shaders. It receives regular updates and development and does an admiral job of keeping pace with Mojang's update cycle. But is it available for Java 1.20.5? Currently, the answer is no, but this is likely to change in the future.

Optifine's developers do a great job of updating the mod for the latest Minecraft versions. However, developing the latest Optifine iteration does take a little time, though not very much compared to the update timeframe for many mods.

Whatever the case, when Optifine 1.20.5 does arrive, it doesn't hurt to know how to install it to Java Edition.

How to download Optifine for Minecraft 1.20.5

Optifine is a pretty simple mod to download and install (Image via Optifine)

Thanks to its installation package, you can easily set up Optifine for Minecraft 1.20.5 or effectively any version of Java Edition you'd like. Once you have downloaded the appropriate .jar file from the mob's website, you can download the mod without needing to install the Forge mod loader first. The Optifine installation package will handle that on its own.

Listed below are the steps you can follow to download Optifine 1.20.5 or the versions that preceded it:

Head to the official Optifine website and click on the Downloads tab. Here, you should see the download link for the latest version of Optifine, categorized by the Minecraft version it applies to. Either click on the download link if it fits your game version or tap "Show All Versions" to find the one appropriate for your current game version. After pressing the Download button, you'll be brought to an AdFocus page. Wait a few seconds and then click on the Skip button at the top right of the page. This will redirect you to the Optifine download page once more, so tap the Download button to receive your .jar file. Navigate to the folder where your .jar file was downloaded and open it. This should open the installation wizard. Ensure that the installation wizard is pointing to your root ".minecraft" folder. Then, click on the Install button. Once the installation has been completed, you can open your game launcher client, navigate to Java Edition, click on the "Latest Release" button and switch it to the newly-made Optifine installation. Then, press Play.

Optifine can be accessed directly from the official game launcher (Image via Mojang)

That's all there is to it! The steps outlined above can be used to download effectively any iteration of Optifine. You can use it immediately when Optifine is made available for the Minecraft 1.20.5 update.

As painless as the installation process is, you should have no problems taking care of things and diving into the game to enjoy your newfound performance bonuses and shader compatibility.