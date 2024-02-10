"It's perfect": Minecraft players share their opinion on wind charge coming in 1.21 update

Minecraft players shared their excitement about the imminent addition of the wind charge in a Reddit post. This item will be added in the upcoming 1.21 update. It is dropped when the mob Breeze is killed by the player.

As the name suggests, the wind charge is a projectile weapon that attacks with a strong gust of wind. While the area of attack is limited, it offers a new method of offense in the game. The wind charge’s use is not limited to attacks but also to propelling the player.

User h1p0h1p0 commented by calling it perfect, referring to the addition of the wind charge and a new projectile weapon in the game.

Here’s how other players reacted to the new item and what their expectations are from it.

Minecraft players discuss about wind charge

Reddit user ThemenacingSams posted about the upcoming wind charge, asking whether it was a bit too overpowered. The reaction to the post was overwhelmingly positive, indicating that Minecraft players are excited.

The combat in Minecraft has gotten stale, with only limited weapons and no interesting combat mechanics. The addition of the wind charge is a step in the right direction.

Another user by the name adderthesnakegal said that the wind charge is a cool addition but also pointed out some potential improvements that can be added. They suggested that instead of being a drop item, the wind charge should be craftable.

Wind charge is not craftable and can only be acquired after defeating the breeze mob found in the trial chambers. Another user named Vidio_thelocalfreak agreed that the wind charge should have been craftable.

However, not all the comments were in favor of the new wind charge. Reddit user Hermes__03 questioned the point of this new addition, asking what exactly this adds to the gameplay experience and its need.

Another comment somewhat criticizing the addition was from user TheCripsyAcorn. They said it would be better if Mojang added more than one small item or feature every two months.

A user named SimplyTav appreciated the addition of the breeze and the wind charge in the Minecraft 1.21 update but also admitted that it doesn't capture the game's vanilla look. They said that the animation style of the breeze was inconsistent.

Another user named Apprehensive_Ad6127 said that they don't see a use of this new item as needing a minor boost to jump seems pointless.

Regardless of how useful the new addition is, it's refreshing to see Mojang adding new items in the game that not only improve combat but are also helpful in activities. Recently, a Minecraft player made a secret door that can only be opened using the wind charge. It shows that the new item can have several exciting uses.

