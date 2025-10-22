Latest Minecraft snapshot brings big nerf to spear's lunge enchantment

Mojang recently nerfed the spear's new lunge enchantment, coming to Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop. The spear is a new melee weapon that can be used in two different ways to attack players. Lunge was a special enchantment that allowed players to dash forward using the weapon.
In the recent Minecraft snapshot 25w43a, Mojang decided to make some drastic changes to the lunge enchantment, essentially nerfing it and the spear altogether. Here are more details about it.
Note: This article only discusses the current changes made to the lunge enchantment. There are chances that Mojang could revert or make further changes to it before Mounts of Mayhem's official release.
Details about Minecraft nerfing spear's lunge enchantment in latest snapshot 25w43a
Lunge enchantment allows players to dash forward when performing a jab attack with the spear. Previously, this dash movement cost several points of durability of the weapon itself. This meant that if players constantly use the lunge enchantment's dash move, the spear will get damaged quickly.
However, the durability cost could be balanced with unbreaking enchantment, or completely nullified using a mending enchantment. These enchantments allowed players to constantly use the dash without worrying about the weapon's durability.
On October 21, 2025, Mojang released Java Edition snapshot 25w43a for the Mounts of Mayhem game drop. This brought loads of changes to the new features and bug fixes. As mentioned above, the lunge enchantment received major changes, which make it less powerful or useful in the game.
The lunge enchantment no longer depletes the spear's durability, but it takes away the player's hunger points. When users dash forward, a few hunger points will instantly deplete.
Level one lunge enchantment depletes three hunger points, level two depletes four hunger points, and level three depletes five hunger points.
The reason it is a major nerf is that players will no longer be able to dash constantly. If they do, they will lose their hunger points and will have to eat to refill the bar. If gamers use the enchantment too much in dangerous situations, they will be a risk of dying quickly since their health will not replenish due to low hunger points.
