Players often wonder about all the original Minecraft mobs that were present in the game since the beginning. These entities were part of the official 1.0 release edition and have witnessed the transformation of the game into the bestselling title that it is today. Ever since then, Mojang has added an array of mobs and features, making the gameplay consistently engaging and refreshing.
Here are all the original Minecraft mobs that were in the game during the first release edition.
All original Minecraft mobs in the game during release
Hostile mobs
Hostile mobs are essentially dangerous and aggressive mobs that always attack the player within their detection range. These mobs will chase players and inflict damage till they eliminate them or are eliminated. Sometimes these mobs can also ride non-hostile mobs and turn them into aggressive entities.
Here are all the hostile mobs added during the official release:
- Creeper
- Skeleton
- Zombie
- Spider Jockey
- Zombie pigmen (zombified piglin)
- Spider
- Ender Dragon
- Slime
- Ghast
- Silverfish
- Blazes
- Magma Cubes
Passive mobs
Passive mobs are essentially harmless mobs that do not attack the players even if they are harmed. However, they can attack other mobs. Most of these entities can be bred or tamed, serving as a useful resource in the game.
Here are all the passive mobs added during the official release:
- Pig
- Sheep
- Cow
- Chicken
- Squid
- Mooshrooms
- Villagers
- Snow Golems
Neutral mobs
Neutral mobs are sometimes passive and sometimes hostile towards the player, depending on one's actions. They usually require provocation from the player in one way or another to attack or become hostile. A few of these entities can be pacified as well. Interestingly, some of these original Minecraft mobs also served as pets and had resources that could be gathered after eliminating them.
Here are all the neutral mobs added during the official release:
- Cave Spider
- Enderman
- Wolves
