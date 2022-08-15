7 best Minecraft 1.19.2 seeds for diamonds

Minecraft 1.19 added a lot of new features, including mangrove swamps, mud blocks, ancient cities, the warden, allays, frogs, frog lights, and tadpoles. While there might be some controversial additions, such as the lack of fireflies, updated birch forests, or the extremely controversial chat moderation features from 1.19.1, the update as a whole is seen as a pretty good update.
For players wanting to make a new world to get early access to the new features, diamonds are almost vital for being able to take on things like ancient cities and the warden. Detailed below are seven seeds that will give players easy access to diamonds.
Seven great Minecraft 1.19.2 seeds for early game diamonds
7) Buried Treasures near spawn
The seed is: -1765340683307767426
With diamonds:
- Buried Treasure: 553, 505
- Buried Treasure: 281, 473
- Buried Treasure: -1575, 505
Without diamonds:
- Pillager Outpost: -656, -336
- Village: 624, 816
- Ancient City: 936, -360
- Woodland Mansion: -952, 424
This seed spawns players in a forest biome on the coast of a small inland sea. To the south, there is a plains biome. There is an old birch forest to the north, with some stony beaches. To the east, across the sea, players can find a Savannah biome with a few villages in it. To the west, players can discover more forests, birch forests, and a dark oak forest.
This dark oak forest contains a woodland mansion within a thousand blocks of spawn. To the southeast, players can find the closest village that is not across the ocean. There is also a pillager outpost to the northwest, and an ancient city to the northeast, just before a jungle biome. Players can get ample diamonds from the buried treasures listed to take on the hostile structures.
6) Giant mushroom biome
The seed is: -8805057512966944717
With diamonds:
- Buried treasure: 249, 1161
- Buried treasure: -919, 1241
Without diamonds:
- Village: 640, 1856
- Village: 80, 1856
- Village: -1616, 1120
- Woodland Mansion: -2200, 3048
This Minecraft seed spawns players in a small combination of plains and forests, with a large ocean biome to the north. There is more forest to the south, with jungle biomes to the southwest, a mixture of mangrove swamps and Savannah biomes to the west, and dark oak forests to the east.
There is a massive mushroom island to the north of spawn, along with multiple villages to the south. Players can use these villages to get food and loot and then move to the mushroom biome to make a base safe from hostile mobs. There are also two buried treasures near spawn with several diamonds between the two.
5) Taiga spawn
The seed is: -8947062424206262690
With diamonds:
- Buried treasure: 425, 201
- Buried treasure: 457, -55
- Buried treasure: 793, -295
Without diamonds:
- Village: -416, 256
- Village: -336, -176
- Village: 112, -192
- Basement Igloo: 120, 696
- Basement Igloo: 200, -728
- Pillager Outpost: 656, 592
- Ancient City: -728, 168
- Ancient City: -920, 8
- Woodland Mansion: 344, 1752
This seed spawns the player in the center of a taiga biome. This taiga biome is split in two by a snowy taiga biome. To the west, players can find a mixture of ice spikes, snowy plains, groves, and frozen peaks. To the east, players can find warmer biomes, such as forests, plains, and meadows. To the south, players can find a dark oak forest, with Savannah and badlands even further south.
This dark oak forest to the south has a woodland mansion within it, making it a pretty close mansion. There are a few buried treasures near spawn, which contain diamonds for players to make early gear. There are also villages, ancient cities, basement igloos, and pillager outposts all near spawn, meaning players will have no shortage of exciting things to do.
4) Six diamond single temple
The seed is: 5980986733522741551
With diamonds:
- Desert temple: -1400, -2408
Without diamonds:
- Village: -1088, 160
- Village: -1584, 832
- Village: 784, 304
- Pillager Outpost: 512, 304
- Pillager Outpost: 672, 528
- Witch Hut: 1320, 88
- Witch Hut: 1208, 600
This seed spawns players in a forest biome on the edge of a beach in a small inland ocean. To the north, there are warmer biomes, including badlands and an expansive desert. To the west, players can find more jungles and deserts. To the east, players can find plains filled with villages and pillager outposts, as well as a mangrove swamp with three witch huts. There is another mangrove swamp to the south.
The main draw of this seed is a desert temple about two thousand blocks from spawn. This desert temple contains two different treasure chests that have three diamonds each, totaling out to six diamonds. This is enough for a pickaxe and sword, a pickaxe and enchanting table, or a pickaxe, sword, and shovel.
3) Generic “good spawn”
The seed is: 2926794626304841156
With diamonds:
- Buried treasure: -199, -87
- Buried treasure: 89, 185
- Buried treasure: 105, 185
- Buried treasure: -519, -183
- Buried treasure: -679, 201
- Buried treasure: -727, 265
Without diamonds:
- Basement igloo: 760, -472
- Basement igloo: 88, 1048
- Woodland mansion: -888, 616
- Pillager outpost: -304, -160
- Village: 160, 896
- Village: -272, -448
- Ancient City: 488, -584
This seed is a run-of-the-mill “good seed” featuring a woodland mansion near spawn, multiple basement igloos that players can loot for potions and golden apples, a pillager outpost, and two different villages near spawn that players can get ample foodstuffs from.
There are also multiple buried treasures within a thousand blocks of spawn that Minecraft players can loot to get a decent amount of diamonds, to make some starter tools, or even some basic diamond armor, which should help players jump straight into the mid to late game.
2) Giant Desert and 10 temples
The seed is: -4525459913464238175
With diamonds:
- Desert temple: -872, 680
- Desert temple: -184, 616
Without diamonds:
- Village: 112, 304
- Village: -416, 784
- Village: -160, 80
- Zombie Village: -1632, 880
- Desert Temple: -264, 88
- Desert Temple: -1208, 808
- Desert Temple: -680, 1384
- Desert Temple: -1192, 1240
- Desert Temple: -1416, -184
- Desert Temple: -1832, -456
- Desert Temple: -2312, 104
- Desert Temple: -2200, -456
- Pillager outpost: -1280, 112
This seed spawns players on the outer edge of a massive desert biome. To the west, players can find plains, birch forests, and jungles. To the north, players will find a large ocean biome. To the east, players will find a large mangrove swamp, which then gives way to more deserts and badlands. To the south, players will find more deserts and then jungle biomes.
There are a dozen desert temples in this large desert seed, two of which have diamonds in their loot chests that players can very quickly and easily get access to. There are also pillager outposts and villages that players can get loot and food from, respectively.
1) Plethora of Treasures
The seed is: 6368306368716482006
With diamonds:
- Buried treasure: -135, -7
- Buried treasure: -183, -55
- Buried treasure: -215, 297
- Buried treasure: -359, 569
- Buried treasure: -423, 585
- Buried treasure: -343, 937
Without diamonds:
- Village: 176, 176
- Village: 256, -224
- Village: -256, -416
- Village: -864, 816
- Pillager Outpost: 768, -448
This seed spawns players within an expansive diagonal Savannah biome. To the north, Minecraft players will find a desert biome, which gives way to a small ocean biome. There are jungle biomes to both the east and west of spawn, with a large ocean biome to the south.
There are several buried treasures near spawn, which contain a multitude of diamonds. There are several villages near spawn that players can also get good early game loot from and a pillager outpost from which players can get a crossbow.