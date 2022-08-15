7 best Minecraft 1.19.2 seeds for diamonds

Minecraft 1.19 added a lot of new features, including mangrove swamps, mud blocks, ancient cities, the warden, allays, frogs, frog lights, and tadpoles. While there might be some controversial additions, such as the lack of fireflies, updated birch forests, or the extremely controversial chat moderation features from 1.19.1, the update as a whole is seen as a pretty good update.

For players wanting to make a new world to get early access to the new features, diamonds are almost vital for being able to take on things like ancient cities and the warden. Detailed below are seven seeds that will give players easy access to diamonds.

Seven great Minecraft 1.19.2 seeds for early game diamonds

7) Buried Treasures near spawn

The woodland mansion found on the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -1765340683307767426

With diamonds:

Buried Treasure: 553, 505

Buried Treasure: 281, 473

Buried Treasure: -1575, 505

Without diamonds:

Pillager Outpost: -656, -336

Village: 624, 816

Ancient City: 936, -360

Woodland Mansion: -952, 424

This seed spawns players in a forest biome on the coast of a small inland sea. To the south, there is a plains biome. There is an old birch forest to the north, with some stony beaches. To the east, across the sea, players can find a Savannah biome with a few villages in it. To the west, players can discover more forests, birch forests, and a dark oak forest.

This dark oak forest contains a woodland mansion within a thousand blocks of spawn. To the southeast, players can find the closest village that is not across the ocean. There is also a pillager outpost to the northwest, and an ancient city to the northeast, just before a jungle biome. Players can get ample diamonds from the buried treasures listed to take on the hostile structures.

6) Giant mushroom biome

The seed's massive mushroom biome (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -8805057512966944717

With diamonds:

Buried treasure: 249, 1161

Buried treasure: -919, 1241

Without diamonds:

Village: 640, 1856

Village: 80, 1856

Village: -1616, 1120

Woodland Mansion: -2200, 3048

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a small combination of plains and forests, with a large ocean biome to the north. There is more forest to the south, with jungle biomes to the southwest, a mixture of mangrove swamps and Savannah biomes to the west, and dark oak forests to the east.

There is a massive mushroom island to the north of spawn, along with multiple villages to the south. Players can use these villages to get food and loot and then move to the mushroom biome to make a base safe from hostile mobs. There are also two buried treasures near spawn with several diamonds between the two.

5) Taiga spawn

The woodland mansion found on the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -8947062424206262690

With diamonds:

Buried treasure: 425, 201

Buried treasure: 457, -55

Buried treasure: 793, -295

Without diamonds:

Village: -416, 256

Village: -336, -176

Village: 112, -192

Basement Igloo: 120, 696

Basement Igloo: 200, -728

Pillager Outpost: 656, 592

Ancient City: -728, 168

Ancient City: -920, 8

Woodland Mansion: 344, 1752

This seed spawns the player in the center of a taiga biome. This taiga biome is split in two by a snowy taiga biome. To the west, players can find a mixture of ice spikes, snowy plains, groves, and frozen peaks. To the east, players can find warmer biomes, such as forests, plains, and meadows. To the south, players can find a dark oak forest, with Savannah and badlands even further south.

This dark oak forest to the south has a woodland mansion within it, making it a pretty close mansion. There are a few buried treasures near spawn, which contain diamonds for players to make early gear. There are also villages, ancient cities, basement igloos, and pillager outposts all near spawn, meaning players will have no shortage of exciting things to do.

4) Six diamond single temple

One of the desert temple chests with diamonds in it (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 5980986733522741551

With diamonds:

Desert temple: -1400, -2408

Without diamonds:

Village: -1088, 160

Village: -1584, 832

Village: 784, 304

Pillager Outpost: 512, 304

Pillager Outpost: 672, 528

Witch Hut: 1320, 88

Witch Hut: 1208, 600

This seed spawns players in a forest biome on the edge of a beach in a small inland ocean. To the north, there are warmer biomes, including badlands and an expansive desert. To the west, players can find more jungles and deserts. To the east, players can find plains filled with villages and pillager outposts, as well as a mangrove swamp with three witch huts. There is another mangrove swamp to the south.

The main draw of this seed is a desert temple about two thousand blocks from spawn. This desert temple contains two different treasure chests that have three diamonds each, totaling out to six diamonds. This is enough for a pickaxe and sword, a pickaxe and enchanting table, or a pickaxe, sword, and shovel.

3) Generic “good spawn”

One of the buried treasures found in the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 2926794626304841156

With diamonds:

Buried treasure: -199, -87

Buried treasure: 89, 185

Buried treasure: 105, 185

Buried treasure: -519, -183

Buried treasure: -679, 201

Buried treasure: -727, 265

Without diamonds:

Basement igloo: 760, -472

Basement igloo: 88, 1048

Woodland mansion: -888, 616

Pillager outpost: -304, -160

Village: 160, 896

Village: -272, -448

Ancient City: 488, -584

This seed is a run-of-the-mill “good seed” featuring a woodland mansion near spawn, multiple basement igloos that players can loot for potions and golden apples, a pillager outpost, and two different villages near spawn that players can get ample foodstuffs from.

There are also multiple buried treasures within a thousand blocks of spawn that Minecraft players can loot to get a decent amount of diamonds, to make some starter tools, or even some basic diamond armor, which should help players jump straight into the mid to late game.

2) Giant Desert and 10 temples

The zombie village found near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -4525459913464238175

With diamonds:

Desert temple: -872, 680

Desert temple: -184, 616

Without diamonds:

Village: 112, 304

Village: -416, 784

Village: -160, 80

Zombie Village: -1632, 880

Desert Temple: -264, 88

Desert Temple: -1208, 808

Desert Temple: -680, 1384

Desert Temple: -1192, 1240

Desert Temple: -1416, -184

Desert Temple: -1832, -456

Desert Temple: -2312, 104

Desert Temple: -2200, -456

Pillager outpost: -1280, 112

This seed spawns players on the outer edge of a massive desert biome. To the west, players can find plains, birch forests, and jungles. To the north, players will find a large ocean biome. To the east, players will find a large mangrove swamp, which then gives way to more deserts and badlands. To the south, players will find more deserts and then jungle biomes.

There are a dozen desert temples in this large desert seed, two of which have diamonds in their loot chests that players can very quickly and easily get access to. There are also pillager outposts and villages that players can get loot and food from, respectively.

1) Plethora of Treasures

One of the desert villages found near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 6368306368716482006

With diamonds:

Buried treasure: -135, -7

Buried treasure: -183, -55

Buried treasure: -215, 297

Buried treasure: -359, 569

Buried treasure: -423, 585

Buried treasure: -343, 937

Without diamonds:

Village: 176, 176

Village: 256, -224

Village: -256, -416

Village: -864, 816

Pillager Outpost: 768, -448

This seed spawns players within an expansive diagonal Savannah biome. To the north, Minecraft players will find a desert biome, which gives way to a small ocean biome. There are jungle biomes to both the east and west of spawn, with a large ocean biome to the south.

There are several buried treasures near spawn, which contain a multitude of diamonds. There are several villages near spawn that players can also get good early game loot from and a pillager outpost from which players can get a crossbow.

