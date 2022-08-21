5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for double villages

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update brought many new features to the game, including mangrove swamps, allays, mud, ancient cities, and the warden. And while most of these additions brought new life to the game, the ancient cities and warden brought terror and danger.

One of the best places for players in new worlds to gear up is in the game’s villages. Below are seeds that will give players ample access to villages, including two villages, so they can gear up and take on these new, frightening structures and mobs in 1.19.

These seeds are for the Java Edition of Minecraft 1.19

5) Villages and Pillages

The double villages feature a ruined portal, and a pillager outpost (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -684423829377860857

Village One: 912, 272

Village Two: 1104, 112

Pillager Outpost: 848

Ancient City: 872, -328

Ancient City: 1320, -264

Ancient City: 1384, 216

Ancient City: 1160, 824

Ancient City: 1992, 456

Village: 160, -208

Village: 1424, 736

This seed spawns players in a small snowy plains biome on the coast of a small frozen ocean. To the east, players can find a mixture of forests and plains. To the south, players can find old-growth taiga and regular taiga across the ocean. To the west, players can find swamps, forests, and plains.

The two sister villages about a thousand blocks from spawn, with a pillager outpost almost nestled between them. There is also a village very close to spawn and five different ancient cities close to spawn.

4) Village Extravaganza

The double villages found right at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -2815230745204972012

Village One: -144, 80

Village Two: 64, 160

Pillager Outpost: 768, -304

Village: -384, -512

Village: -768, 112

Village: -1008, 832

Village: 320, -368

Village: 624, 400

Village: 848, 736

Village: 912, -480

Village: 1408, 64

This seed spawns players in the middle of a large plains biome, in a small stretch of land between where two rivers meet. Players can find thin, snaking forest and taiga biomes to the north. Players can find a flower forest, sunflower plains, and more forests to the south. Players can find more plains and the occasional meadow to the west. To the east, players can find more plains and meadows.

This seed spawns players within two hundred blocks of two sibling villages, which are only about a hundred blocks from each other. There are also more than a half dozen other villages scattered throughout the plains that the player spawns in. And for players looking for a more exciting spawn, there is also a pillager outpost to take on.

3) Double Taiga Villages

The double spruce villages featured on the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 1398045520696963623

Village One: -1056, 624

Village Two: -976, 400

Ancient City: -280, -744

Ancient City: -1032, -952

Ancient City: -1416, -536

Ancient City: -1496, -264

Village: 112, -1024

Village: -848, -736

Village: -944, -288

Village: -1472, -320

Village: -1600, 336

This seed spawns players in a small plains biome surrounded by beaches. There is a small lake to the north, with a second small lake to the south. To the east, players can find forest and plains before land gives way to even more ocean. To the west, players can find a mixture of forest, taiga, and old-growth forests.

This seed features two villages within about 150 blocks of each other and several other villages scattered around spawn, just waiting to be looted by the player. There are also four different ancient cities near spawn that players can loot.

2) Savannah Village Spawn

One of the jungle temples found on the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 8879044442126876058

Village One: 16, -176

Village Two: 208, 16

Jungle Temple: 248, -488

Jungle Temple: 600, -152

Pillager Outpost: -816, 16

Village: -496, 384

Village: -272, 832

Village: -1424, 64

Village: -1440, -256

This seed spawns players in a small savannah biome surrounded by plains to the east and west, with forests to the northwest and south. Further east, players can find a mixture of bamboo jungles and regular jungles.

Players spawn on this world next to two villages that are only about 125 blocks apart from one another. There are also a few more villages near spawn and a pillager outpost that players can loot. There are also two jungle temples within a few hundred blocks of spawn where players can get a few emeralds, a lot of iron, some gold, and even a saddle.

1) Savannah and Plains Village

The twin villages found on the seed (Image via Minecraft)The twin villages found on the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -6674695835605494745

Village One: 1456, 656

Village Two: 1632, 688

Pillager Outpost: -176, -416

Pillager Outpost: -784, 560

Witch Hut: 1608, -392

Witch Hut: 2072, -472

Ancient City: 536, 152

Ancient City: 408, 776

Village: -432, -304

Village: 1280, 384

Village: 576, 912

Village: 368, 1104

This seed spawns players in an oak forest biome. To the south, players can find a jungle surrounding a small lake. To the north, players can find birch and dark forests. Players can find plains, more forests, and jungles to the west. Players can find some mountains, forests, and plains to the east.

These plains to the east contain a double village about 1500 blocks from spawn. There are also a few ancient cities, pillager outposts, and witch huts for players to take on, should they feel brave enough to stand against these forces of evil. Additionally, players can find a few more villages around spawn for even more gear and food.

