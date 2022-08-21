5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for double villages

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update brought many new features to the game, including mangrove swamps, allays, mud, ancient cities, and the warden. And while most of these additions brought new life to the game, the ancient cities and warden brought terror and danger.
One of the best places for players in new worlds to gear up is in the game’s villages. Below are seeds that will give players ample access to villages, including two villages, so they can gear up and take on these new, frightening structures and mobs in 1.19.
These seeds are for the Java Edition of Minecraft 1.19
5) Villages and Pillages
The seed is: -684423829377860857
- Village One: 912, 272
- Village Two: 1104, 112
- Pillager Outpost: 848
- Ancient City: 872, -328
- Ancient City: 1320, -264
- Ancient City: 1384, 216
- Ancient City: 1160, 824
- Ancient City: 1992, 456
- Village: 160, -208
- Village: 1424, 736
This seed spawns players in a small snowy plains biome on the coast of a small frozen ocean. To the east, players can find a mixture of forests and plains. To the south, players can find old-growth taiga and regular taiga across the ocean. To the west, players can find swamps, forests, and plains.
The two sister villages about a thousand blocks from spawn, with a pillager outpost almost nestled between them. There is also a village very close to spawn and five different ancient cities close to spawn.
4) Village Extravaganza
The seed is: -2815230745204972012
- Village One: -144, 80
- Village Two: 64, 160
- Pillager Outpost: 768, -304
- Village: -384, -512
- Village: -768, 112
- Village: -1008, 832
- Village: 320, -368
- Village: 624, 400
- Village: 848, 736
- Village: 912, -480
- Village: 1408, 64
This seed spawns players in the middle of a large plains biome, in a small stretch of land between where two rivers meet. Players can find thin, snaking forest and taiga biomes to the north. Players can find a flower forest, sunflower plains, and more forests to the south. Players can find more plains and the occasional meadow to the west. To the east, players can find more plains and meadows.
This seed spawns players within two hundred blocks of two sibling villages, which are only about a hundred blocks from each other. There are also more than a half dozen other villages scattered throughout the plains that the player spawns in. And for players looking for a more exciting spawn, there is also a pillager outpost to take on.
3) Double Taiga Villages
The seed is: 1398045520696963623
- Village One: -1056, 624
- Village Two: -976, 400
- Ancient City: -280, -744
- Ancient City: -1032, -952
- Ancient City: -1416, -536
- Ancient City: -1496, -264
- Village: 112, -1024
- Village: -848, -736
- Village: -944, -288
- Village: -1472, -320
- Village: -1600, 336
This seed spawns players in a small plains biome surrounded by beaches. There is a small lake to the north, with a second small lake to the south. To the east, players can find forest and plains before land gives way to even more ocean. To the west, players can find a mixture of forest, taiga, and old-growth forests.
This seed features two villages within about 150 blocks of each other and several other villages scattered around spawn, just waiting to be looted by the player. There are also four different ancient cities near spawn that players can loot.
2) Savannah Village Spawn
The seed is: 8879044442126876058
- Village One: 16, -176
- Village Two: 208, 16
- Jungle Temple: 248, -488
- Jungle Temple: 600, -152
- Pillager Outpost: -816, 16
- Village: -496, 384
- Village: -272, 832
- Village: -1424, 64
- Village: -1440, -256
This seed spawns players in a small savannah biome surrounded by plains to the east and west, with forests to the northwest and south. Further east, players can find a mixture of bamboo jungles and regular jungles.
Players spawn on this world next to two villages that are only about 125 blocks apart from one another. There are also a few more villages near spawn and a pillager outpost that players can loot. There are also two jungle temples within a few hundred blocks of spawn where players can get a few emeralds, a lot of iron, some gold, and even a saddle.
1) Savannah and Plains Village
The seed is: -6674695835605494745
- Village One: 1456, 656
- Village Two: 1632, 688
- Pillager Outpost: -176, -416
- Pillager Outpost: -784, 560
- Witch Hut: 1608, -392
- Witch Hut: 2072, -472
- Ancient City: 536, 152
- Ancient City: 408, 776
- Village: -432, -304
- Village: 1280, 384
- Village: 576, 912
- Village: 368, 1104
This seed spawns players in an oak forest biome. To the south, players can find a jungle surrounding a small lake. To the north, players can find birch and dark forests. Players can find plains, more forests, and jungles to the west. Players can find some mountains, forests, and plains to the east.
These plains to the east contain a double village about 1500 blocks from spawn. There are also a few ancient cities, pillager outposts, and witch huts for players to take on, should they feel brave enough to stand against these forces of evil. Additionally, players can find a few more villages around spawn for even more gear and food.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.
