5 best new additions Minecraft 1.19 players should try out

Minecraft’s latest update, 1.19 The Wild Update, has added many exciting features. New biomes, novel mobs to interact with, and brand-new blocks are just some of the things that players can now experience and discover in different parts of the world.

With some additions being more substantial than others, there are things that players will want to experience first. There is no shortage of things for players to do in this new Minecraft update.

Frogs, biomes, and cities: Minecraft 1.19 is full of wonders

5) Find a mangrove swamp

A mangrove swamp, one of The Wild Update's new biomes, at night (Image via Minecraft)

The mangrove swamp is a new variant of swamp biome. These biomes are filled with the new mangrove tree, due to which they have their name. Additionally, players can find the new mud block in this biome, which they can then turn into mud bricks.

With the new type of wood and mud bricks, this biome would be great for a builder who is able to take full advantage of how nice the new blocks look, and will be able to incorporate them into new builds.

4) Find a frog

An example of of the game's new frog mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Frogs are mods that have been added to the mangrove swamps. They can be bred in other biomes, and will have a different coloration depending on the temperature of the biome they are born in. The mangrove swamp is simply where they can spawn naturally.

Alongside the frog, frogspawn and tadpoles have also been added as vital parts of the frog’s life cycle.

The real benefit to the new frogs is twofold. They can eat small slimes, dropping slime balls in the process, making for a good slime farm. But they can also eat small magma cubes, and, depending on the color of the frog, they will drop an appropriately colored frog light.

3) Find an allay

An allay holding a totem of undying, which functions normally if they die while holding one (Image via Minecraft)

The allay is the most interesting mob added with 1.19 The Wild Update. These sprite-like beings appear very similar to the vex summoned by the illusioner. These beings can be given an item by the player, after which they will follow the player at a distance of up to 64 blocks away. They will look for duplicates of the item they are holding and will bring it to the player.

The real draw of these pixie-like creatures is their ability to be used as item sorters. They can be assigned to a note block and will then grab items and return them to the note block. With clever use of hoppers and minecarts, allays can be used as item sorters for storage systems, making them useful for more technical players.

2) Explore an ancient city

An ancient city, one of the new structures added in The Wild Update (Image via Minecraft)

The ancient cities are one of the two new biomes added to the 1.19 The Wild Update. A part of the new deep dark biome, these cities are filled with redstone experiments, loot chests, and sculk blocks.

One of the primary areas that the warden can be summoned in, these cities are chock-full of resources needed to craft some of the more interesting items that 1.19 has to offer.

For example, the chests of these cities can hold either disc fragments or echo shards. The prior can be used in the creation of the new lore music disc known as 5. The latter is used in the creation of the recovery compass when combined with a normal compass, which will point players toward the location of their last death to make saving their items much easier.

1) Take on the warden

The warden, Minecraft 1.19's newest boss mob, roaring at a player (Image via Minecraft)

Mojang has made it very apparent that the warden should be avoided. Anytime players found a weakness in the warden during the update’s development, Mojang would quickly release a new snapshot that patched the vulnerability. The warden has been touted as a force of nature that will end any player they stumble across.

Naturally, this makes the warden an easy goal for those wanting to push their skills in Minecraft, as well as prove to the developers that the warden, even with all his buffs and abilities, is still not a real threat to those who know the ins and outs of the game.

While the warden may not have anything in terms of unique drops, the main draw to defeat him is the bragging rights that come along with being able to say one has bested the hardest boss that the game has to offer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far