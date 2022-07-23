5 best underwater enchantments in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is no stranger to thalassophobia or the intense fear of large bodies of water. With expansive oceans that players are unable to see through, combined with the legitimate dangers that Minecraft’s oceans contain, such as drowned and ocean monuments filled with both guardians and elder guardians, the ocean is a difficult place to explore.

Thankfully, there are a plethora of enchantments available for the game’s items that make exploring the depths much safer, as well as more convenient.

Five great enchantments for underwater exploration and combat in Minecraft 1.19

While the fishing enchantments are potent and should not be overlooked, they impact the surface of the water, with the bobber resting at the top. This means they are not genuinely underwater enchantments and will not be featured on this list.

5) Impaling

One of only two non-armor enchantments on this list and by far the worse of the two. This enchantment adds 1.25 hearts of damage to a trident per hit in specific circumstances. These circumstances are quite different across the different versions of Minecraft.

In Java Edition, the bonus damage applies only to mobs classified as aquatic in Minecraft’s files. This includes axolotls, dolphins, guardians, elder guardians, squid, glow squid, turtles, and all fish.

Drowned are notably absent from this list, as the game considers them undead, not aquatic mobs.

In the Bedrock Edition, this bonus damage applies to any mob or user in contact with water, be it underwater, in flowing water, or even in the rain. This makes the Bedrock version of impaling stronger and more useful than its Java counterpart.

4) Respiration

A turtle shell on an armor stand (Image via Minecraft)

Respiration is a helmet-exclusive enchantment that increases gamers’ ability to breathe underwater. This enchantment adds 15 additional seconds of underwater time per level so that they can spend 45 extra seconds underwater at the max level of three.

This brings the total underwater time to 60 seconds, or 70 if the enchantment is on a turtle shell, which inherently grants players 10 seconds of underwater time.

While the usefulness of this enchantment is relatively high, it fails to reach a higher spot on this list because additional time matters less if the activities users do underwater, such as swimming or mining, still take their full time.

3) Aqua affinity

Aqua affinity is another exclusive helmet enchantment that increases gamers’ ability to mine while underwater. When their head is underwater, mining blocks take five times as long as they would if players were outside of water.

Unfortunately, the independent mining penalty for floating in water is not impacted by aqua affinity enchantment. Floating in water has its own five times slower penalty that stacks with the underwater penalty.

This means that without aqua affinity, users floating underwater have a 25 times penalty for mining, whereas those with aqua affinity only have the five times floating penalty.

2) Depth strider

Depth strider is a boot-exclusive enchantment with three levels. Each level reduces the water movement speed penalty by 1/3. This means that at level three, the depth strider allows gamers to move as quickly in water as they usually would on land.

They are also impacted by flowing water less with depth strider. This enchantment can stack with potions of swiftness and the swim speed bonus from dolphin’s grace, allowing for rapid water movement.

1) Riptide

A player using riptide to fly in the rain (Image via Minecraft)

Riptide is the other trident-exclusive enchantment featured on this list. This enchantment removes the ability for players to throw their tridents. Instead, when it is raining or if they are in the water, users can fling themselves into the air.

Riptide has three different levels, with each level increasing the distance that they can travel when flung. The number of blocks that each level of riptide will move gamers is equal to (six times the level) + three blocks.

This means that readers can fly for 21 blocks before dropping at the max level of three. They can also fling themselves into the air before deploying their elytra to begin flying.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

