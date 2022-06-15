5 fantastic and easy build to explore in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft world is known for its extravagant builds. One of the three-game modes shared between the two editions of the game is creative mode: a literal sandbox where players have unlimited access to building blocks and resources. There are also super flat worlds, specifically designed to be a place to make building easier, and it’s easy to see how important creativity is to Minecraft.

The best known of these, builders and creations, are massive projects that have taken years to plan, prepare, and execute. However, not every build needs to be to that level. For the sake of new a builder's learning, it’s vital to start small to learn the basics.

Explore these small-scale builds to aid building techniques in Minecraft 1.19

1) Simple Bridge

Minecraft is well-known for its unique terrain generation. With massive ravines that can scar the surface, and massive stony peaks flush with ore, there are times when players may need to cross a gap that would otherwise be potentially dangerous safely.

While simply making a one-block-wide bridge is functional, they are undeniably ugly. For areas where players may need to go back and forth quite a lot, it might be worth sprucing up the bridge and making it more of a landmark of the environment rather than a blight on the aesthetics of the world.

These bridges do not have to be very complicated to look nice. As these examples of bridges by BlueNerd show, players can use basic wood like spruce wood, stone, diorite, andesite, granite, or any other number of early game materials to achieve a look that is quite lovely. These bridge builds are good for detailing that would come in handy for larger-scale builds.

2) Flags

One of the first large-scale structures that many Minecraft players will attempt to build is a castle. The game lends itself wonderfully to these builds: large, stony buildings with squared-off proportions and tall vaulted ceilings with wooden internals.

While the castle makes sense for how the game presents itself, one aspect of this build that does not work very well in Minecraft: The flags that would typically be seen flying high above the ramparts.

Flowing cloth is quite difficult to capture well in cube form. However, thanks to this tutorial by EB Productions, players will be able to replicate these flying flags and complete their castle bases accurately. Lessons learned for the flag can even be used in other places later, like large cloth sails on pirate ships, for example.

3) Traditional water well

One of the rarer structures that can be found having naturally generated in Minecraft is the desert well. These simple structures are nothing but a small amount of sandstone with some water source blocks. But this disservice to just how interesting and unique a well-made well can look.

While there is no shortage of builds to use as reference, the one by ItsMarloe strikes a nice balance between visual interest, ease of gathering materials, and simplicity of build.

This build would make a fantastic centerpiece for a few different builds. The most obvious would be as the center point for a custom village, as part of a more open villager trading area. The second would be the center point of a large farm area, with different farms surrounding the well.

4) Frog Water Fountain

With 1.19 The Wild Update’s inclusion of the adorable new frog mob, it is valid to want to use this as inspiration for a build. What would be better to build than a froggy fountain that would make a perfect centerpiece for a frog pond garden?

This build by BitGardener is an adorable little stony frog. However, this statue does more than sit there looking cute. It features a daylight sensor that will cause the statue to, during the day, allow water to flow out of the mouth, adding a bit of interactivity between the statue and the environment.

5) Aquarium

One of Minecraft's strange features is the ability for players to scoop fish into buckets. This feature is yet to be expanded upon, other than axolotls being able to be bucketed and used in combat. However, being able to move fish like this does help with inspiration. The first thing that comes to mind is an aquarium.

This could make an incredible addition to the bases. Those living in underground bases can be built right into the walls, adding flair and visual interest while leaving maximum space available internally. They can also be made as beautiful centerpieces for bases, like standalone fish tanks, from which the base can expand outwards.

These examples by Greg Builds will hopefully inspire how easily players can incorporate tropical fish and some life into their build.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far