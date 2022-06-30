5 best seeds to start your survival in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update added several interesting features to the game, such as mangrove swamps, mud blocks, ancient cities, wardens, allays, frog lights, frogs, tadpoles, and frogspawn. While players can move far away and generate entirely new chunks in their current worlds to see the new content, they can also create an entirely new world for a quick and easy access to these features.

Seed parity was partially introduced in the recent updates, which allowed players on both versions of Minecraft to use the same seed to get the same worlds, in terms of terrain. Unfortunately, structure generation is still different, meaning seeds result in different structures in different versions. These seeds are for the Java version of Minecraft.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

5 Amazing seeds for quick starts to new survival worlds in Minecraft 1.19

5) Woodland Mansion Spawn

The woodland mansion for the seed spawned on a cliff (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 3956201689017151079

Woodland Mansion: 552, 392

Village: 80, 624

Village: 80, -352

Buried Treasure: -775, -247

Buried Treasure: -775, -215

Buried Treasure: -727, -199

This seed spawns players in a small birch forest next to a small forest biome. To the northeast, there is an almost perfectly circular plains biome, ringed by an equally circular forest biome. This plains biome has a flower forest near its center, creating quite the unique tiered circular look for the terrain.

To the northwest, there is a cluster of three buried treasures, which should give players more than enough resources to kickstart into mid-game. Straight north of spawn, on the edge of an almost perfectly circular plains biome, is a village that should further boost the player’s loot in the game. There is a dark oak forest to the south with a woodland mansion to the southeast that players can take on with all this loot.

4) Savannah Spawn

A pillager outpost on the edge of a canyon (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -6920225564261801191

Pillager Outpost: -400, 144

Pillager Outpost: 80, -160

Village: -176, 96

Village: 64, 208

Village: -512, -192

Village: 0, -512

Village: -192, 608

Village: 848, 592

Ancient City: 72, -264

This seed spawns players in an expansive savannah with a small stony peaks biome to the northeast. Past these stony peaks, there is also a small badlands biome. It has an expansive ocean to the west and a massive desert to the southeast.

Players at spawn are equidistant to a pillager outpost and two different savannah villages, which gives them a few easy options of where to head first. Pillagers would be difficult to take on early but offer good loot, whereas the villages are safe with more moderate loot.

3) Hot and Cold

The snowy village the player spawns next to (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 5956425537939831433

Village: 80, -144

Village: -288, -208

Village: 896, 0

Village: 896, 544

Pillager Outpost: 32, -336

Pillager Outpost: 368, 240

Ancient City: -680, 200

Ancient City: -136, 456

Woodland Mansion: -808, -792

This seed spawns players in a forest biome situated in an interesting part of the world. For thousands of blocks to the northeast, there is nothing but snow and ice, whereas for thousands of blocks to the southwest there is nothing but badlands, savannahs, and jungles. This combination of hot and cold climates is quite interesting.

Players spawn almost inside of a tundra village in the cold section, with another plains village to the northwest. Combined with some scattered buried treasures, players should be well-equipped to take on the pillage outposts to the north and southeast. There is also a woodland mansion to the northwest that players can attempt to raid, if they are feeling brave.

2) Frozen Spawn

An igloo with a pillager outpost in the distance (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 5368213392423947436

Basement igloo: 152, 72

Basement igloo: 520, 152

Basement igloo: -296, 120

Village: 32, 384

Village: -432, 96

Village: 48, 608

Buried Treasure: -87, -295

Buried Treasure: -71, -471

Buried Treasure: 185, 153

Buried Treasure: -39, 361

Buried Treasure: -151, 473

Buried Treasure: -327, 777

Pillager Outpost: 736, 160

This seed spawns players on a ring of stony shores surrounding a small frozen ocean biome. This frozen area of the world stretches for thousands of blocks to the south and west and only for a few hundred blocks to the north and east, which provides a quick exit for the players who do not like the snow. For those who like the cold, there are several ice spikes biomes to the south.

There are multiple igloos with basements to the southeast, south, and southwest, the latter of which also has a village nearby. The igloo to the southeast is also next to a pillager outpost. Additionally, there are several buried treasures to the north and south that players can loot before liberating the igloos from the evil pillagers.

1) Savannah Villages

The contents of the buried treasure closest to spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -714569214710097069

Village: 720, 352

Village: -160, 656

Village: -528, -240

Village: -512, 112

Village: -752, -192

Village: -896, 304

Village: 1088, 336

Buried Treasure: -87, 169

Buried Treasure: -151, 361

Ancient City: -184, -536

Ancient City: 1000, 392

Pillager Outpost: 1040, 160

This seed spawns players in a small jungle biome, surrounded by plains, which is then surrounded by savannahs. There are several stony peaks to the northwest where players can get ample coal and emeralds.

There are seven villages close to spawn, scattered in all directions in the savannahs. Players should be well-equipped after looting these villages, and the buried treasures in the spawn jungle will help them even more in terms of loot. Players can then take this loot and use it to raid the pillagers to the west and the ancient cities deep underground near spawn.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far