5 amazing redstone creations in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 was equal parts controversial and fascinating. Some thought the update was lacking in new content. However, other players see the new features, including mangrove swamps, mud, frogs, tadpoles, frogspawn, ancient cities, and the warden, as enough to justify the update’s existence.

However, the most interesting new additions from Minecraft 1.19 are redstone, the winner of the most recent Minecraft mob vote - the allay, and the sculk sensors, which allow for wireless redstone, a revolutionary new feature.

Minecraft redstone is a highly versatile substance for several useful creations

5) Motion-Activated Lighting

These redstone systems can either be incredibly basic or incredibly complex. At their most basic level, players can place a sculk sensor in the doorway of their base so that they are activated as the player enters or leaves, turning the lights on or off.

These systems can be made much more complex by making them smaller and only applying the effect to certain rooms depending on the player entering the room, rather than turning on all their base lights as soon as they enter.

4) Wireless Doors

A classic method of entering a base is by setting up buttons, levers, or pressure plates that will automatically open the base doors. However, with the addition of the sculk sensor, players can now set up systems that will detect them as they approach their base’s main entrance and automatically open their doors without having to interact with anything manually.

These doors could potentially let Minecraft's hostile mobs in, as the sculk sensor will detect any vibrations, not just those made by the players. However, this should not be an issue if the surrounding area is illuminated correctly.

3) Motion-Activated Hidden Stairs

The most interesting and visually impressive wireless base components would be hidden stairs that extend or retract based on the player's approach.

This is done using sculk sensors that either extend or retract sticky pistons attached to stair blocks. This will allow players to reach the upper or lower floors of their base whenever they approach the location where the staircase should be.

This needs interconnected Minecraft redstone systems on each level of the staircase so that it can extend or retract on each level of the base. Hence, this is by far the most complex redstone build of the wireless contraptions found on this list.

2) Automatic Portal Lighters

This is another exciting use for the sculk sensor. This bit of redstone uses a sculk sensor to register that a player is approaching their Nether portal. The sensor then sends a redstone signal to a dispenser loaded up with a flint and steel placed at the bottom of the frame of the Nether portal.

This redstone signal causes the dispenser to light the Nether portal as the player approaches it. Additionally, the sensor will detect when the player walks away from the Nether portal. The sculk sensor will send another signal to a different dispenser, causing temporary water flow to turn the Nether portal off, meaning players will not constantly hear the portal ambiance.

1) Allay item sorters

The allay was the winner of the most recent Minecraft mob vote by the community. This was due to its interesting ability to follow the player, collect duplicates of the item given to it by the player and return these extras to them.

However, the real power of the allay comes from the fact that they can be assigned to a note block. Once this is done, they will return duplicate items to the block and drop them on it. However, players have found ways, mostly blocking the note block and putting the allay in boats and minecarts, to force the allay to drop items in consistent places.

This means that players can place stationary allays alongside item tracks for storage systems to sort the incoming items automatically, putting them into the correct hoppers for their respective chests.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

