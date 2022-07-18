5 most unique biomes in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft features different biomes. In fact, there are more than 60 scattered between the game’s three dimensions: the overworld, the Nether, and the end. These biomes encourage exploration by offering unique resources and items.

With this many biomes in the title, it is only natural that some are more interesting, unique, or beloved than others.

Five Minecraft biomes that everyone loves exploring

5) Ice Spikes

An example of an ice spikes biome (Image via Minecraft)

Ice Spikes biomes are one of the most visually striking that the game has to offer. As the name might imply, these are typically flat plains biomes with fields of spikes made of ice shooting upwards towards the sky.

Most of these spikes are a moderate height, but some genuinely massive spikes bulb out near the tip, reminiscent of a typical wizard tower.

These biomes make for amazing places for players to make ice castles or harvest ice to set up a basic Nether hub while they search for a large supply of blue ice to speed up Nether hub travel speeds.

4) Badlands

An example of a ravine in a badlands biome (Image via Minecraft)

The Badlands biome is a fan favorite, and it’s easy to see why. It is visually like almost no other biome in the game, with striking colors, such as bright oranges and yellows, that make the biome a nice change of pace from the many greens in the game.

This biome is an amazing place to get naturally occurring terracotta and also an excellent place to get coral, as warm oceans often spawn next to badlands. Due to the harsh elevation changes that Badlands biomes often have, there are also many exposed mineshafts, making these biomes great for new worlds where players might want to get some quick and easy loot.

Some interesting tidbits about the Badlands biome are that no passive mobs can spawn here. There are also variants of the biome, including wooded Badlands and eroded Badlands, the former featuring trees and the latter featuring extreme elevation changes and spike-like terrain.

3) Mushroom Fields

A moderately sized mushroom biome as seen from above (Image via Minecraft)

Mushroom Fields are the oldest biome on this list and remain one of the most unique ones found in Minecraft. Everything in the biome, as the name probably implies, is mushroom based.

The only mobs that can spawn in the biome are the aptly named mooshrooms, which are cows that have been infected with mushrooms. These cows give mushroom stew instead of milk.

No hostile mobs can spawn in these biomes, making them extraordinary safe havens for users to build at.

In addition, there is no grass in this biome, as it has been replaced by mycelium. There are no trees in this biome, but readers can find a mixture of regular red and brown mushrooms, as well as their giant mushroom counterparts.

2) Deep Dark

An example of a deep dark biome (Image via Minecraft)

Deep Dark is the newest biome on the list, added in 1.19 The Wild Update. One of the four cave biomes, the other three being the lush caves, the dripstone caves, and underwater caves.

The Deep Dark is an interesting biome for a few reasons. The first is that it spreads, which already makes it unique among many biomes. But it also extends through the death of mobs, which is a fascinating and unique mechanic.

Deep Dark’s most significant unique factor is how it forces gamers to slow down and act with deliberation to avoid summoning the mighty Warden.

Many biomes in the game can fly by as players hunt for loot, so being forced to appreciate their surroundings is a friendly reminder of a calmer way to play.

1) Crimson/Warped Forests

An example of the Warped Forest biome (Image via Minecraft)

The Nether is a representation of hell, which is blatantly apparent and not even originally referred to the biome as the Hell Dimension.

And in most depictions of a fiery afterlife, there is nothing but vast expanses of open space, fire, and oceans of lava. For most of Minecraft’s lifespan, this depiction fit the Nether to a T.

This all changed with the 1.16 update. This massively overhauled the Nether, adding several new biomes and breathing new life into the dimension. The most unique of these biomes are the Crimson and Warped forests.

These biomes contain giant mushrooms that function as trees and can be converted into planks, making the Nether a sustainable environment for spawn if gamers want a challenge.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

