Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update: All mobs and their abilities

With Minecraft's 1.19 'The Wild Update' arriving on June 7, 2022, gamers are getting prepared for its new content inclusions in the game.

Among the many debuts and improvements in the game, Minecraft players can expect to see four new mobs in total. Two of these mobs are related to each other, while the other two are vastly unique in their own right. Each has their own specific habitats and behaviors. Most of these mobs are non-hostile, but the one hostile mob included in this update is one of the most fearsome ever included. Players will have plenty of time to learn about these mobs before the update releases, so it doesn't hurt to take a look at them now.

Minecraft: All mobs in The Wild Update and their abilities

Tadpoles

Tadpoles swim in a swamp (Image via Mojang)

Tadpoles, the infant form of frogs, can be found in various swamp biomes. Born from frogspawn, tadpoles will hatch and swim about until they mature and become frogs. These mobs are passive in nature and must remain in the water to survive. If they find themselves outside of the water, they'll immediately try to return to the closest source of water. Due to their size, Minecraft players can place tadpoles in buckets to carry them around or relocate them. Tadpoles are also terrified of axolotls, and will panic and flee at the sight of them.

Frogs

Frogs can survive in various climates (Image via Mojang)

Once a tadpole is fully-grown, it becomes a frog. These Minecraft mobs come in three different colors: Temperate (orange), warm (white), and cold (green). Depending on where the tadpole matures, it will become one of the three variants depending on the temperature of its biome. Frogs hop about on the ground, lilypads, and on big dripleaf blocks. They are also capable of swimming in the water while still surviving just fine on dry land. According to Mojang, each frog variant will also have a unique ability, but this has yet to appear in any preview snapshots.

Frogs are capable of eating small slimes, where they will then produce slimeballs for Minecraft players to pick up. These mobs can also eat magma cubes, which allow them to create new froglight blocks, which come in different colors. At the moment, players can also use slimeballs to breed frogs. Frogs will find a nesting area much like turtles and lay their frogspawn that will eventually hatch into a tadpole.

Allay

Allay was the winner of Minecraft LIVE's 2021 Mob Vote (Image via Mojang)

Allay is a new flying mob in the game that is beneficial to players. It was announced in Minecraft LIVE 2021, when it won the player-led Mob Vote during the event. Most of the information about Allay is still shrouded in mystery, as its full host of functions has been kept secret from preview snapshots and betas. What is known is that Allay can be found in prisons in woodland mansions and pillager outposts. Once freed, this helpful little mob will be able to procure and carry items for you.

When given any block or item, Allay will find any dropped blocks or items of the same type and bring them to the player. It can carry up to one stack of blocks/items at a time, and it is restricted to picking these up only within loaded chunks. Furthermore, the use of a note block will cause any nearby Allay to drop what it's holding to observe the note sound. The little blue sprites seem to be drawn to the music, to the extent that collecting items for Minecraft players becomes a secondary task for them.

The Warden

Warden finally arrives after being delayed from its Caves & Cliffs release (Image via Mojang)

Unarguably the most-awaited Minecraft mob in quite some time, the Warden is the defender of the new deep dark biome. Featuring 500 health points (250 hearts), this mob has the highest health count of all vanilla mobs in the game. It's also capable of dealing 32 damage (16 hearts) in a single melee attack, which can outright kill unprotected targets. The Warden also possesses a sonic-based ranged attack, which can kill the player immediately if the player is unprotected. Fortunately, Minecraft players have an advantage, which is the fact that the Warden is blind. It must rely on smell, hearing, and touch to find its targets.

However, Warden does get some help from its environment, such as sculk shriekers, which can summon it directly if it is disturbed too often. Sculk sensors are also capable of detecting the player, which the Warden can use to complement its senses. The good news is that players can trick the Warden and use its senses against it by throwing objects like snowballs and potions or firing arrows into certain areas near the boss. In the rare event that another mob or entity is present in the area, players can use it as a decoy. Warden attacks most other mobs, so distracting it with another mob is a valid strategy.

All in all, Minecraft players will want to exercise extreme caution in the game when dealing with this behemoth. Even with full netherite armor, the Warden is capable of killing players almost immediately in a few hits. It also has very high knockback resistance, so kiting it like other mobs is essentially off the table. Ranged battle and towering may be Minecraft players' best bet, but players will want to be sure that they avoid this mob's ranged attack while doing so.

