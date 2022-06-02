Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update release date for all platforms

Minecraft’s 1.19 update, known as The Wild Update, has had months of snapshots and teasers, but is finally set for release soon. This update, while not one of the largest Minecraft has seen, is bringing some features that players have been excited about for a long while at this point, such as the warden and the ancient cities.

But what else will this update bring, and when can players expect the update to drop? These questions, and even more, are answered below.

Minecraft 1.19 launch date and features explained

The release date

The new mangrove swamp biome (Image via Minecraft)

Thankfully, there will be no split in the release window between Bedrock and Java editions of the game. The Bedrock Edition of the release will cover iOS, Android, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Windows versions of Minecraft, while the Java Edition of the release will cover the Java version of the game available for Windows, Linux, and MacOS.

The release time in question will be sometime on June 7th, though Mojang has made no official statement regarding the specific time the release will occur, and there have been no leaks about it either. This information may come out as the release date approaches, though there is no guarantee of this.

Features that have been confirmed for Minecraft 1.19

The mangrove swamp

An example of some of the new mangrove trees (Image via Minecraft)

This is a new variant of swamp made up of, as the name implies, mangrove trees.

These trees exist in water, with waterloggable root blocks. These roots elevate the trees and create complex labyrinths, much like they appear in real-life mangrove trees. They will have a new type of wood, with a unique, slight red tint among the overworld woods, similar only to the Nether’s crimson fungus.

This new swamp variant is where one of the update’s new mobs will be found, the frog.

The frog

The new frog, this one of the temperate variety (Image via Minecraft)

The frog is one of three new mobs being added in the 1.19 The Wild update. The inhabitants of the mangrove swamps, as well as some of Minecraft's other biomes, are cute jumpy guys that are quite unique.

There are three different colors of the frog, each unique to a specific subsection of biome. They will only spawn as frogs in the mangrove swamps, though they can be bred in any biome, and the resulting tadpoles will grow up into the frog of the biome they were born in. This is how different colors will be made from the swamp frogs.

Temperate frogs will be orange in color. These frogs will be found in the cool, neutral, and warmer temperature biomes, such as taigas, plains, forests, swamps, and oceans. They will produce an orange froglight after eating a magma cube.

Cold frogs will be green in color. They will be found in the cold biomes, such as all snowy variants of biomes, as well as ice spikes and the End dimension. These frogs will produce a green froglight to match their tone after eating a magma cube.

Lastly, there will be warm frogs which will have a very muted gray color. These frogs will be found in the game’s warm biomes, such as jungles, badlands, deserts, savannahs, and the Nether. These frogs will produce an equally muted froglight after eating a magma cube.

Ancient cities

An example of one of the new ancient cities (Image via Minecraft)

The most exciting biome being added to the game in 1.19 is the ancient city. These have been teased since Caves and Cliffs part 1, alongside the warden. These are massive underground cities, corrupted by sculk, a new type of block.

They are filled with loot and redstone contraptions, hinting at some kind of advanced scientific society. There is also a centerpoint that appears like a massive portal frame, with some purpose we don’t know yet.

The warden

The new boss mob, the warden (Image via Minecraft)

When a player activates a sculk shrieker, an internal tag known as warning is increased. Whenever a player has four warnings, across any number of shriekers, and there is not another warden within 48 blocks, a warden will spawn in and begin searching for the player.

The game’s first blind mob, the warden uses a combination of scent and vibration detection to find the player. This means that walking or running can cause the warden to see you, as will staying near it for too long, as it will pick up on a player’s scent. Once a player is found, the warden will roar loudly and begin chasing and hunting the player.

Players can hide from the warden by sneaking, as one of the main ways it senses players is through vibrations from walking and running. Players can also throw snowballs, which will create vibrations when striking a wall or ground, which can distract and lure the warden away. If a warden can be kept calm and doesn't detect any vibrations for 60 seconds, it will burrow into the ground and despawn.

This boss mob can deal massive damage. Players on the normal difficulty in full unenchanted netherite armor can be brought from full health all the way down to 3.5 hearts in a single hit. This melee strike also goes so far as to totally disable shields for five seconds after the strike, meaning it is even more debilitating than it seems, and can quickly combo into a second, fatal hit.

The warden also has a ranged attack that it can use to avoid certain combos like pillaring. The ranged attack option deals considerably less damage than the melee strike, and feature a horizontal range of 15 blocks and a vertical range of 20 blocks.

It also has the ability to pierce walls and will home in on players it's are targeting. The melee attack deals 15 hearts of damage, while the ranged attack deals only five hearts.

Additionally, the warden will cause all players within 20 blocks to suffer from the darkness debuff every six seconds. The duration of this darkness debuff lasts for 12 seconds, meaning that it does not need to debuff a player every single time it tries, only half of the time to keep up a constant darkness effect.

Combined with a massive 250 heart health pool, knockback resistance, and decent speed, the warden is by far Minecraft’s most dangerous mob. The only competition in terms of straight damage is the charged creeper, but those are exceedingly rare and require the player to be nearby to deal any damage.

The allay

An allay holding a totem of undying (Image via Minecraft)

The allay is the last of the new mobs being added to the game.

They can be found locked up in cages found near the pillager outposts scattered throughout the world. Once freed, they will follow the player around and can be given an item. After which, they will attempt to look throughout the world for more of that item before returning it to the player, or a noteblock to which they have been assigned.

While there are seemingly few gameplay applications for the allay, the redstone community has already begun working on, and succeeding at, using allays placed into minecarts in storage systems as item sorters, as they can grab specific items and place them into a chest below them.

