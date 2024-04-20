Minecraft 1.21 has no new bosses but trial chambers are more than enough to keep adventurers hooked and busy

Minecraft 1.21 might not be adding a new boss mob to the game, but trail chambers and the many different features accompanying them should keep players more than entertained. There are new mobs within them, Minecraft's new bogged skeleton variant and the breeze elemental, as well as fresh ways to get powerful loot.

Everything adventurers can expect to find within these amazing structures can be found below.

Minecraft trial chambers make up for the lack of a new boss mob

Regular Minecraft trial chambers

Trial chambers can appear in any cave biome, including lush caves (Image via Mojang)

Trial chambers are large underground structures made up almost entirely of the new copper and tuff blocks added with 1.21. They will find the aptly named, trial spawners inside them.

These spawners don't care about the light level and are guaranteed to spawn their mobs when they detect a player. There are a few waves of mobs before the spawner enters cooldown. Once these mobs are defeated, the trial spawner will spit out some loot, which includes items like trial keys — required to open Minecraft's vault blocks — emeralds, golden carrots, and beneficial buff potions.

These vault blocks are another new feature of trial chambers. They help encourage group exploration, as each vault spits out loot for individual players rather than having a shared inventory like old loot chests. This means vaults can be opened by any number of players individually.

This is an amazing way to get tridents outside of farming drowned (Image via Mojang)

Regular vaults have some incredible loot, including:

Emeralds

Ominous bottles

Golden apples

Wind charges

Enchanted bows

Diamond weapons

Armor

Smithing templates

Books with some of the game's best enchantments

Tridents

Trial chambers aren't even that hard to find, since there's a new Minecraft villager trade for a map right to one. It's easy to see why those who enjoy adventuring around and exploring will come back to trial chambers.

Ominous Events

Ominous vaults burn blue rather than orange (Image via Mojang)

But trial chambers have even more to offer combat-oriented explorers: Minecraft's ominous events. These are optional variants of trial chambers that are much harder than the regular ones.

Ominous trail events are started by entering a trial chamber with the newly revamped bad omen Minecraft status effect. Ominous events are easy to identify, as spawners and vaults will burn soul-fire blue.

Ominous keys appear oxidized when compared to regular keys (Image via Mojang)

Trial spawners will skip any cooldowns they are on, convert to ominous spawners, and summon new waves of enemies. Ominous spawners are much more likely to summon mobs with equipment and spit out lingering potion effects and arrows. Their drops are noticeably better than regular trial spawners, mainly due to the ominous vault key.

These are used to open the ominous variants of vaults, which is where the trial chamber's best loot is hiding. Players can get exclusive Minecraft mace enchantments, armor trims, blocks of diamond, emerald, or iron, or the rare heavy core needed to craft the new mace weapon.

Trial chambers might not be a new boss mob, but in many ways, they act similarly. They must be hunted down and slain for items and experience. Each trial spawner represents a bit of health, with the boss being defeated once everyone is on cooldown. If players wish, they can fight the boss again for new rewards or take on an optional harder version for even better loot.

