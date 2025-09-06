Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025: List of all competing players and team names announced

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025 has been announced, and fans of the event are quite excited. This tournament edition follows the success of MCC Pride 25 and is taking place just before the upcoming Twitch Rivals in October. It will feature some of the top Minecraft creators and streamers in the first official collaboration with the LEGO Group.All the teams and their members have been officially announced. While some names are familiar, others might send you on a trip down memory lane. Here is a list of all players and teams in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025.All competing players and teams in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025 is set to take place on September 13, 2025, at 8 PM BST /3 PM ET. Ahead of the much-awaited event, all competing players and teams have been announced.Here are all the teams and the players you can see during the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025:1) Red RabbitsHere are all the members of Red Rabbits for the upcoming Minecraft Championship Builder's Guild 2025 (Image via X/MCChampionship)4CVITBekyamonMichelaShadoune6662) Orange OcelotsOrange Ocelots members for Minecraft Championship Builder's Guild 2025 (Image via X/MCChampionship)FireBreathManLegundoOwenJuiceTVSnifferish3) Yellow YaksMembers of team Yellow Yaks for Minecraft Championship Builder's Guild 2025 (Image via X/MCChampionship)AimseyInfiniteDriftFruitberriesPh1LzA4) Lime LlamasLime Llamas has some popular veterans of MCC (Image via X/MCChampionship)GoodTimesWithScarInTheLittleWoodKratzySeapeekayAlso read: New Minecraft snapshot adds Mannequins for NPC support5) Green GeckosAll players on team Green Geckos (Image via X/MCChampionship)ElainaExeFeinbergRoscumberTubbo6) Cyan CoyotesTeam Cyan Coyotes for MCC Builder's Guild has some past winners (Image via X/MCChampionship)KatherineElizabethPurpledShubbleTapLAlso read: How to use custom capes in Minecraft7) Aqua AxolotlsMembers of team Aqua Axolotls (Image via X/MCChampionship)CaptainSparklezFalseSymmetryKryticZeusPeteZahHutt8) Blue BatsTeam Blue Bats for MCC Builder's Guild (Image via X/MCChampionship)AntfrostGraecieMichaelmcchillSB7379) Purple PandasMembers of the team Purple Pandas in MCC Builder's Guild (Image via X/MCChampionship)ghostiefruitHbomb94impulseSVPyroscythe10) Pink ParrotsLineup for the Pink Parrots for the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025 (Image via X/MCChampionship)EthojojosolosSmajorSolidarityAlso read: All new crafting recipes in Minecraft The Copper Age updateCheck out our other Minecraft articles:How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options modCool ways to use shelves in Minecraft How to get boss mob spawn eggs in Minecraft How to sort items using a copper golem4 best Minecraft mods to bring mobs to lifeAll Minecraft fishing enchantments explained