Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025: List of all competing players and team names announced

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Sep 06, 2025 22:49 GMT
Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025
Here are all competing players and teams in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025 (Image via X/MCChampionship)

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025 has been announced, and fans of the event are quite excited. This tournament edition follows the success of MCC Pride 25 and is taking place just before the upcoming Twitch Rivals in October. It will feature some of the top Minecraft creators and streamers in the first official collaboration with the LEGO Group.

All the teams and their members have been officially announced. While some names are familiar, others might send you on a trip down memory lane. Here is a list of all players and teams in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025.

All competing players and teams in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025 is set to take place on September 13, 2025, at 8 PM BST /3 PM ET. Ahead of the much-awaited event, all competing players and teams have been announced.

Here are all the teams and the players you can see during the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025:

1) Red Rabbits

Here are all the members of Red Rabbits for the upcoming Minecraft Championship Builder&#039;s Guild 2025 (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • 4CVIT
  • Bekyamon
  • Michela
  • Shadoune666
2) Orange Ocelots

Orange Ocelots members for Minecraft Championship Builder&#039;s Guild 2025 (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • FireBreathMan
  • Legundo
  • OwenJuiceTV
  • Snifferish
3) Yellow Yaks

Members of team Yellow Yaks for Minecraft Championship Builder&#039;s Guild 2025 (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • Aimsey
  • InfiniteDrift
  • Fruitberries
  • Ph1LzA
4) Lime Llamas

Lime Llamas has some popular veterans of MCC (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • GoodTimesWithScar
  • InTheLittleWood
  • Kratzy
  • Seapeekay
5) Green Geckos

All players on team Green Geckos (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • ElainaExe
  • Feinberg
  • Roscumber
  • Tubbo
6) Cyan Coyotes

Team Cyan Coyotes for MCC Builder&#039;s Guild has some past winners (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • KatherineElizabeth
  • Purpled
  • Shubble
  • TapL
7) Aqua Axolotls

Members of team Aqua Axolotls (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • CaptainSparklez
  • FalseSymmetry
  • KryticZeus
  • PeteZahHutt
8) Blue Bats

Team Blue Bats for MCC Builder&#039;s Guild (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • Antfrost
  • Graecie
  • Michaelmcchill
  • SB737
9) Purple Pandas

Members of the team Purple Pandas in MCC Builder&#039;s Guild (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • ghostiefruit
  • Hbomb94
  • impulseSV
  • Pyroscythe
10) Pink Parrots

Lineup for the Pink Parrots for the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025 (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • Etho
  • jojosolos
  • Smajor
  • Solidarity
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

