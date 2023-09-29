Minecraft Education Edition: Download guide

Minecraft Education Edition is a variant of the well-known Bedrock Edition, which aims to bring educators and students together in a classroom or after-school setting. By introducing various aspects into the game, like chemistry and programming, Education Edition hopes to teach fundamentals surrounding science and technology curricula to learners around the world.

For the most part, Minecraft Education Edition is used and reserved for groups with educational credentials. However, some curious fans have also given Education Edition a shot due to its features, which stand in stark contrast to the likes of Java and even Bedrock.

If you are curious about Minecraft Education Edition, it doesn't hurt to examine how you can download and try out this unique game version.

How to get Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition is currently available on Windows, Mac, and Chromebook PCs, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices. You will need a Microsoft account with the necessary educational credentials to access the full version legally. However, it's possible to still download the game and try out demo lesson plans without an account.

Moreover, those who have Minecraft Bedrock Edition can also enable blocks and items found in Education Edition with a switch in their settings. It doesn't provide the full breadth of content that the complete version of Education Edition does, but it might be enough to keep you engaged.

How to download Minecraft Education Edition

Head to Mojang's dedicated site for the game and select the platform you'll be enjoying the game on. After doing so, you'll either be brought to a digital storefront like the Microsoft or Google Play store, where you can directly download the game application, or you'll receive a setup file. In the case of the latter, run the program file and complete the steps to install the game. Once the process has been completed, you can run Education Edition. You'll be asked to enter your Microsoft account for educators, but you can also close out of the sign-in window and choose to run the game with a demo lesson instead.

How to enable Education Edition features on Bedrock Edition

Open the game and then create a new world or access the world settings of an existing world. Click the cheats tab to the left of the screen and enable the cheats slider in the top-right corner. Scroll down to the bottom of the window to the right and click the Education Edition slighter so that it is enabled. Create or return to your world, and you'll find that multiple aspects of Education Edition have been added to the game's block/item inventory.

Minecraft Education Edition tips and tricks

After dropping into Minecraft Education Edition, you may be a bit confused as to what makes it so different from other versions of the game. The world and creatures that reside within it seem very similar, and gameplay doesn't seem to have changed much. However, there are a number of new blocks and features to take advantage of.

By using these new additions, you can experiment with chemistry, create unique objects, take pictures for a portfolio, create NPC characters, and even program a mob known as the agent.

Tips for getting started in Minecraft Education Edition

Before anything else, make sure that you're either in Creative Mode or have entered the command "/worldbuilder" to ensure that you can correctly operate within the game environment.

To spawn NPCs in the environment, you can give yourself a spawn egg with the command "/give @s spawn_egg 1 51" or simply use the command "/summon NPC". These new entities can be interacted with to provide helpful dialogue.

Although the agent mob requires an additional program to appropriately alter its behavior with code, you can summon a standard agent with the commands "/give @s spawn_egg 1 56" or by entering "execute @p ~ ~ ~ agent create" to spawn an agent at specified coordinates denoted by the ~ symbol.

In Creative Mode, you can open the in-game inventory and access a plethora of new chemistry blocks and items. This includes the element constructor, compound creator, material reducer, and lab table, among others. They cannot be crafted in Survival Mode, so the fastest way to access them is via the Creative Inventory.

The material reducer can be used to break down in-game blocks into elements, which can then be combined in the compound creator to form different chemical compounds.

The element constructor allows you to experiment with the structure of an atom based on its protons, neutrons, and electrons to create various elements. These can then be used to create compounds as well if you don't want to utilize the element constructor.

If you place and interact with the camera block, you can take pictures, which can then be placed in the portfolio item. You can then export the images in the portfolio into a digital file that can be used outside of Minecraft Education Edition.

How to download skins in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition has plenty of stock skins, but it's possible to import custom ones (Image via Mojang)

Since it's intended for a classroom setting, Minecraft Education Edition doesn't exactly offer the same skin customizations as its counterparts. However, thanks to a third-party skin pack creator courtesy of CDSmythe, you can place multiple skin files into a pack and upload them into Education Edition.

Here's how to download and install skins for Minecraft Education Edition:

Begin by heading to your preferred Minecraft skin site like The Skindex, NameMC, etc. Select the skins you'd like to add to the game and download their image files to your device. Head to the skin pack creator site by CDSmythe and choose whether you'd like to create a pack of classic or slim skins. On the next page, begin creating your skin pack by uploading the image file of the skin you'd like to add to it. You'll need to name and add a version to each skin you upload, as well as name the skin pack itself. Continue adding skins with the "Add Another Skin" button until you're satisfied. Click the "Download Pack" button. You'll receive a .zip file after completing your download. Rename this file from "examplename.mcpack.zip" to "examplename.mcpack" to convert it into a readable file for Minecraft Education Edition. Finally, open the file. You should be asked which version of Minecraft you'd like to open it with. Select Minecraft Education Edition, and the skins will be imported into the game for you to use as you see fit.

How to download mods for Minecraft Education Edition

Since Minecraft Education Edition operates on the Bedrock Edition codebase, it has the ability to access modifications known as addons. As long as a specific Bedrock addon is compatible with your version of Education Edition, you can quickly and easily import it with just a few clicks or taps.

Here's how to download and install mods on Education Edition:

Head to a reputed addon download site such as MCPEDL and find the mod(s) you'd like to install for Education Edition. Make sure that the addon matches your current game version. For example, Education Edition is currently at version 1.20.2, so you should download addons compatible with 1.20.2 as well. Once you've downloaded the addon, you should receive an .mcpack file. Open this file. You should be prompted about which program you'd like to open the file with. Select Minecraft Education Edition from this list, and it will open the game and import the mod accordingly.

Since Minecraft Education Edition receives regular updates, much like Java and Bedrock, you will have to keep an eye on your addons to make sure they don't go out-of-date. Fortunately, addon developers are pretty quick to revise their content to ensure that it's available for current versions of Bedrock and Education Edition after a major update.