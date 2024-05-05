Minecraft fans mark your calendar! June is going to be big for the survival sandbox game

Assuming Mojang follows the patterns set by the last few updates, June should mark the release of the upcoming Minecraft Tricky Trials update. It will add a plethora of new and interesting content, including the new trial chamber structure, a brand new weapon type in the mace, a few new mobs, as well as decorative items and blocks.

Each of the features mentioned above is explained in detail below, for players who might be out of the loop on why June is looking to be such a big month for Minecraft.

Big features being officially added to Minecraft this June

Trial chambers

Trial chambers are the newest most dangerous structure (Image via Mojang)

Trial chambers are the largest addition coming with the Tricky Trials update, both literally and figuratively. Roughly the same size as Minecraft's iconic strongholds, these underground structures are made up almost entirely of new blocks. These are new copper and tuff blocks, as well as decorative pots and even trial spawners and vault blocks.

Trial spawners are a new take on those that don't care about light. As soon as a player is detected, they will summon mobs up to a cap. If players can defeat a few waves, the trail spawner will drop loot—the best of which is the trial key.

These trial keys are needed to open new Minecraft vault blocks. Vault blocks are a new type that introduce personalized loot to the vanilla game. Any number of players can loot a vault a single time, assuming they have a key. The best of this loot is ominous bottles and tridents.

New decorative blocks and items

The new armor trims and banner patterns (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned previously, trial chambers are made up of new blocks. There are two types coming with Minecraft 1.21. The first is a set of new copper blocks, including copper grates, copper doors and trapdoors, and chiseled copper. The other set of blocks is different tuff variants, including bricks, stairs, slabs, and chiseled tuff.

However, these new blocks are not the only decorative additions coming with Tricky Trials. There are also new pottery shards, which can be combined with those already obtainable through Minecraft archeology for new pot designs. These shards include the guster shard depicting a breeze mob, a scrape shard depicting an axe, and a flow shard depicting a gust of wind.

There are also two new banner patterns being added. The first is the flow pattern, once again representing a burst of air. The other is the guster pattern, which again depicts a breeze mob, similar to the sherd.

And finally, there are two new Minecraft armor trims in the Tricky Trials update. The first is the flow pattern, which adds airy swirls to the armor. The other is the bold armor trim, which, as the name suggests, adds bolts that hold armor plates together.

New mobs

The new breeze and bogged mobs (Image via Mojang)

There are two mobs being added with Tricky Trials. The first is the previously mentioned breeze—an air elemental strikingly similar to Minecraft's blaze mob, both visually and thematically. They hop around, bouncing like a spring, all the while attacking players with wind charges. These attacks don't deal much damage, instead flinging players around.

Breeze are exclusive to trial chambers, unlike the other new mob, Minecraft's bogged skeleton variant. It is found in swamps. This is the third strangely hostile mob to call swamps home, the others being slimes and witches. These skeletons have less health than regular skeletons and also shoot slower due to the fact that they only use poison-tipped arrows.

The mace

This AOE blast is unlike anything else in the game (Image via Mojang)

An unexpected new addition is the mace weapon type. It offers players two unique pieces of utility. The first is the ability to convert fall damage into hit damage. There's no cap on this, meaning a high enough fall can one-shot any Minecraft mob. The second piece of utility is the ability to cause an AoE knockback blast when hitting a fall attack.

Minecraft's mace also has three unique enchantments. The first is the density enchantment. It causes the weapon to deal more damage when falling. The second is breach, which allows the weapon to ignore a percentage of armor based on level. The final enchantment is wind burst, which allows players to spring back up after hitting a target.

Revamped bad omen

Part of the revamp was getting a new status effect icon (Image via Mojang)

Bad Omen also got a revamp with Tricky Trials. It no longer automatically applies when a raid captain is defeated. Instead, players can control when the effect is applied by using an ominous bottle. These drop from raid captains and vaults.

The bad omen effect also now has two new subtypes. The first is raid omen. This status replaced the old bad omen and is what triggers raids in villages. The other is trial omen, which is applied when entering a trial chamber with bad omen. This converts the trail chamber to an ominous trial, which is a harder variant. However, players can get heavy cores from these, needed to make the new mace weapon.

The crafter block

This single block is one of the biggest additions of the update (Image via Mojang)

The final huge change that might be coming to Minecraft in June is the crafter block. The crafter is going to revolutionize countless Minecraft farms. This is due to its ability to take items as input and give out newly crafted items. The true extent of its potential is limited only by a builder's imagination.

As an example, players could combine a Nether-based gold farm, one of the best Minecraft farms for loot, with a bartering farm, automatically converting golden nuggets to golden ingots. The output of a bartering farm includes iron, blackstone, leather, and string, which can then be further combined.