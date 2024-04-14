Minecraft Hardcore in Bedrock vs Java: Which edition should you play the Hardcore mode on?

Minecraft hardcore is the hardest difficulty available to players. It is a perma-death game mode where a single mistake will result in losing an entire world. One of the most recent parity updates finally brought hardcore to Bedrock experimental, begging the question of which edition's hardcore is better.

Each variety has its advantages, which are detailed below. However, Java is ultimately the superior hardcore experience for a few reasons.

Why Java is Minecraft's better hardcore experience

Hardcore on Minecraft Java

Java hardcore has several advantages, one of the biggest being access to mods (Image via Mojang)

There is no shortage of reasons why hardcore on Java is the better experience. First off, Java Edition doesn't have the random damage and death bugs that Bedrock is infamous for. Obviously, on a difficulty like hardcore, randomly taking huge damage can be quite an issue. Additionally, players can add in any of Minecraft's best modpacks for a totally new experience.

Java has some gameplay differences that make it a better version of the game all around, though this is getting less significant due to Bedrock parity updates. Java's redstone is better due to Quasiconnectivity, which is a huge advantage. Doors also can't be waterlogged, meaning Java players have a much easier time exploring resource-rich underwater caves.

Hardcore on Bedrock

Bedrock's optimization allows for incredible views almost everywhere (Image via Mojang)

Bedrock has a few technical advantages over Java. The first is that Bedrock, being a rewritten version of the game in C++, is much more optimized. This leads to smoother FPS, quicker loading, and higher render distances in vanilla than Java. Additionally, Bedrock being on so many platforms means crossplay can be used for friends on different consoles.

Strongholds are much better on Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

Bedrock does, however, have one key gameplay advantage over Java Edition that might make hardcore worth considering there. That advantage is Bedrock's superior stronghold generation.

In Java Edition, strongholds are generated in rings, with more distant rings having more strongholds, though the final one is an exception. These rings continue out until roughly 25k blocks, for a total of 128 strongholds per world. The first ring, in which players build their Minecraft survival bases, has a total of three strongholds and extends for roughly 3k blocks from spawn.

However, Bedrock Edition's strongholds generate like normal structures, meaning there are no limits to them. Additionally, there are three extra strongholds coded to be near spawn that are also guaranteed to spawn underneath villages. Since Minecraft villager trading is the most powerful system in the game, this is a huge advantage.