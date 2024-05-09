Minecraft player creates Groudon vs. Kyogre fight from Pokemon

It's no secret that Minecraft and Pokemon have a pretty sizable amount of fan crossover, which can result in incredible Pocket Monster-themed content being made by the community of Mojang's sandbox title. In addition to mods, some players, like u/Pleinair1212 on Reddit, build iconic recreations of battles between Legendary Pokemon like Groudon and Kyogre, as they did on May 8, 2024.

Though Pleinair1212 has stated that there is still work to be done, what they have accomplished in a 100x100 square area is remarkable. Groudon and Kyogre are shown in their titanic conflict from the Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald games, locked in a battle between land and sea.

Groudon and Kyogre are even using their signature moves, Precipice Blades and Origin Pulse, respectively.

Fans heap praise on the Groudon vs Kyogre build shared by Pleinair1212 (Image via Reddit)

The battleground is split between blasted wasteland and roaring ocean waves, emblematic of Groudon being the Continent Pokemon and Kyogre being its rival as the Sea Basin Pokemon.

As one might expect from this immense amount of effort, fans were very impressed with the final product and heaped praise on Pleinair1212's efforts to recreate this unforgettable Pokemon battle.

Fans were astonished by (and predicted the outcome of) the Kyogre vs Groudon build (Image via Reddit)

Even as a work in progress, this build continues to signify that the Pokemon and Minecraft fandoms aren't so different. With so many builds, mods, add-ons, and more centered on the world of Pocket Monsters, it's unlikely that fans will grow bored blending the two massively popular series together anytime soon.

What makes the Pokemon and Minecraft fanbases so interchangeable?

Fidough and Dachsbun in the Pixelmon mod (Image via PixelSnax/YouTube)

When it comes to why so many Minecraft fans are also Pokemon lovers and vice versa, there may not be a singular factor at play but many. In a way, these two franchises have a lot in common despite not having similar gameplay. Both hold a deep sense of nostalgia for a sizable selection of their player bases, and they appeal to a wide range of different player ages, from kids to adults.

Both series also have the benefit of great artistic direction and have iconic creatures while sporting the ability to create unforgettable moments between players and events taking place in the games. Despite there being a wide gulf between a survival crafting game and a more conventional RPG, it's the themes and aesthetics of Pokemon and Minecraft that can lead to fan crossover.

Moreover, mods like Pixelmon and Cobblemon are also a great way to provide free advertisement for Pokemon in Minecraft for fans who may not be familiar with the series otherwise. These mods' commitment to accuracy can even make the transition between games easier to a degree, showing just how dedicated fans of both franchises are.

All in all, there's no doubt that Minecraft and Pokemon have a substantial amount of fans in both camps. Builds like the ones created by Pleinair1212 continue to prove this as both franchises evolve.