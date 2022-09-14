Top 7 cutest Minecraft mobs in 2022

Minecraft has a plethora of different mobs, be they passive, neutral, or hostile. And while some of these mobs are downright horrifying, such as enderman or the Warden, others are more strange, such as the strider or snow golem. There is even a large subset of mobs that are downright adorable.

While there is no shortage of cute mobs found in Minecraft, the seven cutest of them are detailed below, as well as explanations for why they are as cute.

These Minecraft mobs are too adorable

7) Allay

The allay is one of two mobs added in 1.19, with the other being frogs. These wisp-like blue pixies can be found trapped by illagers in dark oak cages surrounding pillager outposts or within the jails of a woodland mansion.

An adorable facet of the allay’s personality is that if they hear a jukebox playing, they will begin to dance, much like another entry later on this list. This dance is a treat to watch. Allays also emanate from this aura of joy that makes them a pleasure.

6) Frog

A frog (Image via Minecraft)

Frogs are the second passive mob added in 1.19. These amphibians can be found naturally within swamps. There are three different colors of frogs, depending on the biome in which the tadpole grows: temperate, cold, and warm. Temperate frogs are orange and naturally spawn in the regular swamp. Warm frogs are white and spawn in mangrove swamps. Cold frogs are green and do not naturally spawn.

They will eat small slimes and magma cubes, with the latter causing the frog to drop a frog light based on the color of frog. Their real cuteness factor is in their walk cycle, which causes their hole body to list side to side. Additionally, they have an incredible jump, which is awe-inspiring due to their small bodies.

5) Parrot

Parrots are an iconic cute mob and were quite a viral meme for a decent length of time. Five different parrot colors can be found in the game’s jungle biomes. These birds can imitate the sounds of nearby mobs at a higher pitch, which is endearing. However, the real appeal of the parrot comes from their reaction to music.

Whenever the parrot is exposed to a jukebox that is playing a music disc, the parrot will begin to dance delightfully. They rotate their hole bodies in a small circle, with their heads bobbing side to side, in sheer adoration for the tunes.

4) Bee

A couple of bees flying through plains (Image via Minecraft)

Bees are such an influential and cute mob that they were the focal point of a major game update: 1.15 Buzzy Bees. And it’s easy to see why they were instantly a fan favorite of all the mobs in the game.

These insects are large, cubby guys that pitter-patter around as if they have difficulty flying, making them a treat to watch go about their days, collecting pollen from flowers near their nest.

Players should be careful not to disturb their nests, however, as doing so will make the bees sting them, and much like in the real world, bees that sting do not last much longer.

3) Fox

Foxes are adorable animals that come in two different colors. A fox variant is a traditional orange with a white tail tip and an all-white arctic fox design. Foxes are cute because they can spawn with items in their mouths that they will carry around.

Foxes also have an adorable attack animation where they leap into the air between two and five blocks and pounce their target. Bedrock players will also see the fox shaking side to side before pouncing.

2) Axolotl

Two axolotls in the process of breeding (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotls are adorable amphibians that players can find in lush caves. There are a total of five different colors of the axolotl. Players can move axolotls around in two ways that are both cute.

The first is by putting them on a lead as if they were a dog on a leash, and the second is by scooping them up in a bucket, where they will look at the player adorably in the inventory.

Axolotls can also play dead when they take damage which is as cute as it is sad. Axolotls also have the advantage of being able to help the player in underwater combat, making ocean monuments much easier to take on.

1) Cat

A cat sitting on a player's bed (Image via Minecraft)

Cats are by far the cutest mob within Minecraft. This is due to the plethora of adorable fur patterns cats can have and how they act towards the player.

Cats will follow the player around and sit on chests, on the foot of a bed, or atop a burning furnace to get warm. If a cat sits on a chest, the chest is unusable unless the cat is made to stand up. Cats will also often give players gifts after they sleep and curl up with players in bed when they go to sleep.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen