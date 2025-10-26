Minecraft's creator Notch steps in to defend Jeb after creeper comment sparks community backlash

The Minecraft community has been in a recent uproar after the most recent developer segment suggested that the creeper would not have been added if it were a proposed mob in 2025. Following that, Creative Director Jeb has been receiving a lot of backlash regarding the comment.After the comment made waves on social media, Minecraft creator Notch has stepped in to defend the thought and provide context regarding that comment. Here's everything you need to know about the response.Minecraft creator Notch speaks in support of Jeb after recent creeper comment sparked community backlashThe Minecraft community has been in a major conflict since Mojang Creative Director Jeb spoke about the creeper and its fate if it were added in 2025. In a recent discussion, developers Cory Scheviak and Jens Bergensten shared many behind-the-scenes decisions and creative processes. Amidst that, they spoke about the creeper and the community's negative feelings towards the mob.During that discussion, Jeb (Jens Bergensten) further stated that if the development team followed their current rule regarding mobs, it was highly likely that the creeper would not have been added if it were a proposed new mob. He further stated that it was a controversial entity in the game since it was so destructive, possessing the power to eliminate players and their builds instantly.This resulted in a major backlash from the community, with players unhappy with the creative decision to water down the difficulty in the game. Social media platforms like X were flooded with negative responses to Jeb's take that the only reason the mob was still there in the game was due to its iconic stature.Now, Minecraft creator Notch has stepped in and given his two cents on the issue, stating that he would like to set some things straight. He goes on to say:&quot;This is originally one of MY opinions.&quot;&quot;I tried to fix the creeper by having it only explode as the result of player (in-)action, as I realized random destructive events you have no control over is anti-fun.&quot;Notch clearly states that Jeb's thought in the recent developers segment was originally one of his opinions. He confirmed that his thoughts on the creeper's fate were similar, and the mob would probably have had a different direction had it been a recent entity. Additionally, Notch states that he tried to fix the creeper by having it explode as a result of a player's actions since he realised that the random destructive powers of the creeper were essentially &quot;anti-fun&quot;. His thoughts essentially aligned with Jeb's creative view and the mob's fate in current times.Many players and fellow X users supported this line of thinking, stating that the creeper would have been disliked by players if it were a new mob added currently. Since it has been a synonymous part of the game's identity, gamers have gotten used to it. With a host of major overhauls and updates in the game, the creeper seems to have a Sword of Damocles above its head.Also read: Bring Minecraft to life with this simple visual modCheck out our other articles:How to get and use Reese's Sodium Options modCool ways to use shelves in MinecraftHow to get boss mob spawn eggs in MinecraftHow to sort items using a copper golem in Minecraft4 best mods to bring mobs to lifeAll the fishing enchantments explained