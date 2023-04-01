Keeping up with the April Fool's Day tradition, Minecraft has launched a hilarious snapshot dubbed "23w13a_or_b". Mojang is known for creating unique and entertaining versions of Minecraft for players to enjoy on April Fool's Day. These typically feature quirky and amusing additions but not any significant new features that players can expect in future updates. While these April Fool's Day updates do not offer any long-term gameplay changes, they are a fun and lighthearted way for players to enjoy the game differently.

Players can change many things with this one, from transforming their friends into rabbits to spawning cats with iron golem strength.

Minecraft April Fool's Day 2023: The Vote Update

Every year on April Fool's Day, Minecraft releases a hilarious update. Mojang has created various "joke updates" over the years, including the DOS texture update, 3D update, trendy update, one block-at-a-time update, and many more. The 2023 Easter Egg has random features based on player choices and decisions.

About The Vote Update

Mojang decided to set the launcher on fire, quite literally, and create a snapshot 23w13a_or_b, giving players a chance to change the game as they like by voting between the different prompts offered. They can open the launcher and search for the 'Latest Snapshot' version in the list to launch this.

Minecraft's launcher on fire in the latest April Fool's Day Easter Egg. (Image via Mojang)

A new vote is initiated every few minutes. By pressing the "V" key, players can view a list of recent decisions by launching a GUI. Each vote consists of two to four options, with "Do nothing" as the final option. The most well-liked suggestion is put into action after a short while and is listed in the voting GUI's submenu.

Notable votes

1) Small & Big Potions and Transformation Potion

Players can access different potions. (Images via Mojang)

The update adds consumable and splash potions that affect players' and entities' physical height and appearance. Also, it has brews that, when used, may transform players into various creatures, such as Withers, Zombie, Rabbit, or even an Ender Dragon.

2) Go to the Moon

Players can go to the Moon in the new update by switching to spectator or creative modes and going beyond Y=600. This will take them to minecraftthe_moon, and they can return to survival to explore the Moon.

3) Addition of Vertical Slabs

Vertical slabs in "The Vote Update." (Image via Reddit u/Ilomiswir)

Players may finally access this long-awaited functionality, at least as an easter egg. Vertical slabs, half slabs, and the option to divide the block into four pieces are now available thanks to "The Vote Update."

This update is only available on the Java edition of Minecraft. So enjoy this hilarious update and explore the endless possibilities!

