McDonald's India and Warner Bros set to release Minecraft Movie Meal

McDonald's India and Warner Bros have joined hands to release an exclusive and limited edition Minecraft Movie Meal ahead of the film's theatrical release. The fast-food giant is set to unveil an array of Happy Meals and toys based on popular characters and mobs from the bestselling sandbox title as part of its offerings.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Movie Meal being released by McDonald's India and Warner Bros.

McDonald's India and Warner Bros unveil exclusive Minecraft Movie Meal to promote upcoming film

Each Minecraft Movie Meal is accompanied by one of six collectible cards (Image via McDonald's India)

McDonald's India and Warner Bros are bringing an exclusive Minecraft Movie Meal based on the bestselling sandbox title to promote the upcoming live-action film. The unique meal is inspired by mobs and the aesthetics of the block-shaped world, featuring iconic styles and visuals.

The Minecraft Movie Meal comprises two offerings — the Pizza McPuff Medium Meal and the 9 Piece Chicken McNuggets Medium Meal. Both of these choices will be accompanied by a medium drink and fries as well as the Nether Flame Sauce – a limited-edition hot sauce inspired by The Nether and made of crushed red pepper and flaming cayenne, balanced with subtle hints of garlic and sweetness.

Each Movie Meal will also reward consumers with one of six collectible cards featuring popular characters from the McDonald's universe, as well as treasures based on the popular Minecraft universe.

Here are all six collectibles that can be obtained:

Big Mac Crystal

Fry Helmet

Soda Potion

Zombie Hamburglar

Grimace Egg

These cards will also contain a scannable code to unlock an exclusive skin in the game's Marketplace. Additionally, the meal comes in a specially designed Minecraft Meal Box featuring the signature pixellated style of the game to make the partnership an immersive experience for fans.

McDonald's India is also set to transform select stores across West and South India to give them a Minecraft-theme look, adding an immersive touch to the Minecraft Movie Meal partnership.

With A Minecraft Movie just around the corner, Mojang and Warner Bros are going all out to promote the first-ever live-action adaptation of the bestselling sandbox title. Recent collaborations include partnerships with major brands such as Oreo, Doritos, and even multiplex chains for themed popcorn buckets and other accessories.

A Minecraft Movie, directed by Jared Hess, is set to hit theatres globally on April 4, 2025.

