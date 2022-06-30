Minecraft 1.19.1 update officially delayed, not releasing on June 28

Minecraft 1.19 added many new features, such as frogs, tadpoles, frogspawn, frog lights, mangrove swamps, mud, ancient cities, allays, and wardens. However, not all of these features worked as Mojang anticipated on launch, which is a normal occurrence in game development.

And with every new major update, there are bugs. That is what 1.19.1 is meant to help fix: the numerous bugs, as well as implement some new features that have the community up in arms.

What Minecraft update 1.19.1 is, and how community reacted to its delay

What is included in 1.19.1

Minecraft @Minecraft In a recent article we mentioned that we planned to release 1.19.1 for Minecraft Java on June 28. We still have some more work to do and so the release will not be out just yet. Thanks for your patience! In a recent article we mentioned that we planned to release 1.19.1 for Minecraft Java on June 28. We still have some more work to do and so the release will not be out just yet. Thanks for your patience!

The list of bugs and explanations of what it was can be found below:

MC-250020: Allays don’t ignore items when mobGriefing is set to false.

MC-252511: Bedrock not generating on the new blending border between old and new blending.

MC-252987: Illegal character ‘

’ in text component clickEvent

MC-253114: Selection boxes within the “Select Chat Messages to Report” menu don’t disappear when deselecting fields after reentering the menu.

MC-253188: Selection boxes within the “Select Chat Messages to Report” menu differ in size ever so slightly depending on the context of how they are selected.

MC-253225: Selection boxes of fields within player reporting menu lists don’t contain white outlines when selecting using the TAB key.

MC-253227: Players can only be reported using the reporting system if they’re present in the world.

MC-253336: Using the eye of ender crashes the game in the seed: -3721742095548798177

MC-253422: The selection of the “Please report breaches of our Community Standards” text within the “Select Report Category” menu is slightly confusing due to the words “Community Standards” being underlined by default.

Additionally, the run_command click event for text components no longer supports sending chat messages directly and instead uses commands, so the /say command should be used instead.

Then there is the most significant change, which has sparked a large amount of anger and controversy: the new chat moderation. The update has changed some existing report categories.

For example, the categories “Profanity,” “Nudity or pornography,” and “Extreme violence or gore” have been removed.

Additionally, the description for the “Drugs and alcohol” category has been updated to read:

“Someone is encouraging others to partake in illegal drug-related activities or encouraging underage drinking.”

The description for “Harassment and bullying” has been extended with the following:

“Or posting private personal information about you or someone else without consent (“doxing”).”

Mojang also increased the range of messages sent with a specific reported message, adding further context to any reports.

Community’s reactions

😈🔥ItzJessieeeee/ENVtuber/Redebut Coming Soon🔥😈 @ItzJessieeeee 🏻 @Minecraft Take your time! Just make sure the whole team’s happy with the end result before release @Minecraft Take your time! Just make sure the whole team’s happy with the end result before release 👍🏻

As expected, there are two main responses to this announcement of the update’s delay. The first, and the much more uncommon one, is from supportive fans, encouraging the developers to take their time and ensure they are all happy with the update before releasing it.

However, the much more common response from the fandom is vocal pushback for these moderation features.

Some were quick to point out that this is just another delay in a long line of updates the Mojang has delayed recently.

And lastly, a few people continue reminding Mojang of their failure to add fireflies to Minecraft, as was promised.

Broken promises

Unfortunately for Mojang, people’s memories are not as bad as they hoped. From the very start of account migration, first announced in 2020, Mojang has claimed that account migration from Mojang accounts to Microsoft accounts would not impact the Java Edition of Minecraft.

The FAQ document the Minecraft team has been updating over the years explicitly says that “the only thing that’s changing is how [players] log into the game.” They also go so far as to say that “Minecraft: Java Edition will stay exactly the same…”

However, as many have been quick to point out, with the addition of this chat moderation, the lack of any opt-out ability has shown these claims to be a bald-faced lie, angering much of Minecraft’s original player base found on Java.

What this means

An allay, one of the features of 1.19, si being bug fixed in 1.19.1 (Image via Minecraft)

While the update has been delayed, the team failed to mention in the announcement tweet when users can expect the new patch in the future. Due to the wording of the tweet, specifically the use of the phrase “just yet,” it can be assumed that the delay will not be for very long.

As for what exactly they’re working on, gamers are also in the dark. However, most are hoping the developers are reconsidering the chat moderation they have implemented, though this is just speculation and hope, not from anything Mojang has stated publicly.

