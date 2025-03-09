The much-awaited Minecraft Live has been announced. This annual event will lay the roadmap for the year and give players a sneak peek at the major changes and features to expect in 2025. The yearly livestream has always been the stage for Mojang to announce major improvements and additions to the game and what fans can expect over that year.
That said, here's everything you need to know about Minecraft Live 2025 and how to watch it.
When is the next Minecraft Live taking place?
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Minecraft Live 2025 is set to take place on March 22, 2025. This year's livestream could introduce a host of new features to the base game and perhaps even offer some clarity regarding Spicewood, a possible sequel to Dungeons.
Additionally, the upcoming Minecraft Live is also supposed to showcase exclusive content from the A Minecraft Movie, which is scheduled to release on April 4, 2025. Since thousands of players from across the globe watch this event, it could be the perfect way for Mojang to promote the film.
Also read: Cool things you can do with armor stands in Minecraft
What time is the next Minecraft Live?
This year's Minecraft Live is set to begin at 1 pm ET on Saturday, March 22, 2025. It will lay the roadmap for all major changes to look forward to and provide much-needed updates on all the major game drops for the year, including the upcoming Spring Drop.
Here's when this year's livestream will take place across major time zones:
- ET (Eastern Time) – 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 22
- CT (Central Time) – 12:00 pm, Saturday, March 22
- MT (Mountain Time) – 11:00 am, Saturday, March 22
- PT (Pacific Time) – 10:00 am, Saturday, March 22
- GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) – 5:00 pm, Saturday, March 22
- CET (Central European Time) – 6:00 pm, Saturday, March 22
- IST (India Standard Time) – 10:30 pm, Saturday, March 22
- JST (Japan Standard Time) – 2:00 am, Sunday, March 23
- AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) – 4:00 am, Sunday, March 23
Also read: Minecraft leak hints at upcoming game drop's release window
How to watch Minecraft Live
You can watch this year's event by visiting the official website (minecraft.net/live) as well as through streaming platforms such as YouTube and Twitch at 1 pm ET on Saturday, March 22, 2025.
The event will also be available later on the respective platforms for those who might miss the livestream. Tune in to catch the latest updates and features planned for the sandbox title this year.
Also read: What is Minecraft Spicewood? Allegedly leaked image reveals codename for Mojang's next spin-off game
Check out our other articles:
- New update to add new trades for cartographer and wandering trader
- 6 best structures for finding armor trims
- How to get boss mob spawn eggs in Minecraft
- How to get X-ray pack for 1.21.4
- 4 best Minecraft mods to bring mobs to life
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!