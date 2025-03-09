The much-awaited Minecraft Live has been announced. This annual event will lay the roadmap for the year and give players a sneak peek at the major changes and features to expect in 2025. The yearly livestream has always been the stage for Mojang to announce major improvements and additions to the game and what fans can expect over that year.

Ad

That said, here's everything you need to know about Minecraft Live 2025 and how to watch it.

When is the next Minecraft Live taking place?

The livestream is set to take place on March 22, 2025 (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft Live 2025 is set to take place on March 22, 2025. This year's livestream could introduce a host of new features to the base game and perhaps even offer some clarity regarding Spicewood, a possible sequel to Dungeons.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, the upcoming Minecraft Live is also supposed to showcase exclusive content from the A Minecraft Movie, which is scheduled to release on April 4, 2025. Since thousands of players from across the globe watch this event, it could be the perfect way for Mojang to promote the film.

Also read: Cool things you can do with armor stands in Minecraft

What time is the next Minecraft Live?

Ad

This year's Minecraft Live is set to begin at 1 pm ET on Saturday, March 22, 2025. It will lay the roadmap for all major changes to look forward to and provide much-needed updates on all the major game drops for the year, including the upcoming Spring Drop.

Here's when this year's livestream will take place across major time zones:

ET (Eastern Time) – 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 22

– 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 22 CT (Central Time) – 12:00 pm, Saturday, March 22

– 12:00 pm, Saturday, March 22 MT (Mountain Time) – 11:00 am, Saturday, March 22

– 11:00 am, Saturday, March 22 PT (Pacific Time) – 10:00 am, Saturday, March 22

– 10:00 am, Saturday, March 22 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) – 5:00 pm, Saturday, March 22

– 5:00 pm, Saturday, March 22 CET (Central European Time) – 6:00 pm, Saturday, March 22

– 6:00 pm, Saturday, March 22 IST (India Standard Time) – 10:30 pm, Saturday, March 22

– 10:30 pm, Saturday, March 22 JST (Japan Standard Time) – 2:00 am, Sunday, March 23

– 2:00 am, Sunday, March 23 AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) – 4:00 am, Sunday, March 23

Ad

Also read: Minecraft leak hints at upcoming game drop's release window

How to watch Minecraft Live

You can watch the livestream across platforms like YouTube and Twitch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can watch this year's event by visiting the official website (minecraft.net/live) as well as through streaming platforms such as YouTube and Twitch at 1 pm ET on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Ad

The event will also be available later on the respective platforms for those who might miss the livestream. Tune in to catch the latest updates and features planned for the sandbox title this year.

Also read: What is Minecraft Spicewood? Allegedly leaked image reveals codename for Mojang's next spin-off game

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!