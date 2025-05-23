"Oh my god, it's beautiful": Minecraft fan recreates Coruscant planet from Star Wars, leaving community amazed 

Minecraft has a huge community of players who embark on thousands of different builds every minute. Ranging from small houses to majestic mega builds, each of these structures is a testament to the overwhelming popularity of the sandbox title. Gamers love recreating some of their favorite structures and scenes from popular culture, and one such build has left the community speechless.

Recently, u/Opposite_Suit1236 posted images of their Coruscant Replica on the r/Minecraft subreddit, and the highly detailed replication of the popular city from the Star Wars franchise has left users surprised:

Reacting to the post, u/PresentDiamond2424 could not help but acknowledge how beautiful and detailed the build was. They went onto commend the OP for the hard work and time spent on the build:

Comment byu/Opposite_Suit1236 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Meanwhile, u/The_Crimson_Fukr stated that Reddit's policy of scaling down the image quality of such a beautiful build is "criminal" and it deserves to be seen in full resolution:

Comment byu/Opposite_Suit1236 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Many users single-handedly agreed that the detailed replica of Coruscant was stunning and stands as a testament to the hard work and dedication of players who show off their favorite fandoms in the game through builds:

Users unanimously agreed that this replica of Coruscant was beautiful (Image via Reddit/Opposite_Suit1236)

On the other hand, some users wondered if it was possible to learn such a power, making a hilarious pun on the ability to learn the Force in Star Wars. Some even wondered how the OP made such a painstakingly detailed build, while another user jokingly suggested recreating the infamous purge scene from the films:

Players were stunned at this highly detailed build (Image via Reddit/Opposite_Suit1236)

Most of the users were amazed by the detailed Minecraft build of Coruscant made by u/Opposite_Suit1236. They praised the OP for the detailed build, wishing them the best for its completion and expansion. Many could not believe that such a detailed and intricate build could be made over a year, showcasing the community's love for mega builds in the game.

What are mega builds in Minecraft?

Mega builds are an integral part of the game's massive community (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/)

Mega-builds are essentially massive builds with proportionately large scales and dimensions. These are judged not only by their complexity but also by their size compared to regular items in the world. They usually recreate items or structures from popular culture, like buildings, vehicles, and more.

The first instance of a mega-build was created by player Ecrider just six months after the launch of Minecraft 0.29, where they created a huge cathedral. This led to a popular trend that has been upheld decades later, with thousands of the best mods and dependencies assisting players in completing their dream project

Mega-builds are a massive part of the Minecraft building community, with servers and groups dedicated to replicating some of the largest items, structures, and areas in-game.

