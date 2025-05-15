4 reasons happy ghasts are a huge deal for Minecraft

Happy ghast is a brand new mob coming to Minecraft with the summer game drop. This new mob's announcement surprised the game's community since no one was expecting the creature. It is essentially a friendly variant of the Nether ghast, on which players can sit and fly. Hence, it is safe to say that this mob will be a massive deal in the game.

Here are some of the detailed reasons why happy ghasts will be a game-changer in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 4 ways in which happy ghasts will be a game-changer in Minecraft

1) Allow players to fly early in the game

Happy ghast can be obtained early in the game by exploring the Nether (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Flying is a novel experience in Minecraft that most players have never experienced in survival mode. This is because to properly fly in the game, players need to defeat the Ender Dragon, find an End City with a floating ship, get the elytra, and make several firework rockets to fly with the rare item.

With happy ghast flying in Minecraft is no longer an endgame privilege. Players can now head to the Nether, find a Soul Sand Valley, and get a dried ghast block from the Nether Fossils. Dried ghast is a new block that can be submerged in water to grow it into a ghastling, and eventually a happy ghast. Then, a harness can be crafted and placed on the happy ghast to control its flight.

2) Multiple players can fly on it at once

Up to 4 players can ride one happy ghast (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

While one player can control a happy ghast, the creature is so massive that up to four players can sit on it and fly together. Over the years, Mojang has constantly improved the game's multiplayer experience by adding new features and changes.

This is one of the most fascinating features since four players can now fly together, discover new areas with ease, and never lose one another in the nearly-endless world of Minecraft.

3) Makes transporting entities easier

Happy ghast can help transport various entities with the help of lead (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

For the Minecraft summer game drop, Mojang also brought lots of changes to leads, which are essentially ropes that can be tied to entities. Mojang made it possible to tie leads between two entities and to make happy ghasts as well.

With these two lead changes, it was possible to tie any entity to the new creature. Since the happy ghast can fly, it will allow players to easily transport entities from one place to another.

In the picture above, it is clearly shown that the boat, which is an entity in the game, is tied to a happy ghast. Furthermore, a villager is sitting in the boat, which can now be transported anywhere.

4) Building structures becomes easier

Happy ghasts can be used to build in tricky areas (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When players dismount from the happy ghast, they get to stand on the creature, while it remains completely still mid-air. The top part of the happy ghast essentially becomes a platform for players to stand and do anything they want.

Since building is an integral part of Minecraft, happy ghasts can be a great asset for building structures. Players can fly the creature high up and build sky structures, or decorate taller structures with ease. The happy ghast will remain wherever you dismount it, and then you can start placing or removing blocks to and from a structure.

