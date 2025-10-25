4 things to do during Halloween in Minecraft

The spooky season is here, and players are wondering what to do during Halloween in Minecraft. The game offers an array of exciting experiences that gamers can use to enhance their gameplay while celebrating the much-awaited holiday in the game.

Ad

Here are four things you can do during Halloween in Minecraft while yearning for the mines.

Making spooky builds and other things you can do during Halloween in Minecraft

1) Make spooky builds

Embrace Halloween in Minecraft by building spooky structures and items across your world (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

One of the best things to do during Halloween in Minecraft is to make spooky builds and celebrate the season in full swing. The community is filled with guides to make scary builds. While you can go all out and make things like giant pumpkins or haunted castles, you can also make small builds like graveyards or Nether portals.

Ad

Trending

If that seems like too much trouble, you can download custom spooky worlds and explore them while using some of the best shaders or packs. The game contains an array of hostile mobs like zombies, skeletons, and even the nefarious creaking. Take on night exploration challenges and immerse yourself in the celebrations.

Also read: Minecraft zombie horse guide: Spawning, taming, and use

2) Decorate your base

Celebrate Halloween in Minecraft by placing spooky decorations across your base (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you're like me and don't like doing too much, you can decorate your base to give it the spooky effect without going all out and making extravagant builds. Craft a few carved pumpkins and spread them around your base, or hang a few jack-o’-lanterns to give it that spooky feeling.

Ad

Additionally, you can use orange and black wool or banners to liven up your base with the signature spooky shades. Add a few cobwebs around your builds or place a few armor stands if you wish to simulate stakes or scarecrows. You can even rename items using an anvil and give them ominous names, blending in seamlessly with the overarching mood.

Also read: Is spear stronger than mace in Minecraft?

3) Download horror maps

Ad

Dive into horror maps to embrace the spirit of Halloween in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the most exciting things you can do during Halloween in Minecraft is download custom maps or experiences and play them. The community has tons of exciting worlds that feature spooky storylines and plots where you can fight mob bosses, explore ruins, or even exorcise demons.

Ad

Here are a few horror maps you can check out to embrace the spooky spirit from your preferred devices:

Simply download these maps and place them in the saved world folder in your Minecraft directory. Once done, load the world from your saved games section and dive into these horror-themed worlds.

4) Use Mob Spawners for horde modes

You can use mob spawners to create horde mods and celebrate Halloween in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the most exciting things you can do during Halloween in Minecraft (apart from throwing tp at your neighbor's house) is to make use of multiple mob spawners and create horde rush modes. Using redstone, you can set up spawners that have a cooldown, creating a period of rest between each wave.

Ad

During this rest period, dispensers can be set up to drop custom loot that can help fight off these hordes. Items such as enchanted weapons, food, and armor can help you and your gang fight off waves of hostile mobs such as zombies, creepers, and more.

Also read: Bring Minecraft to life with this simple visual mod

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over four million views in 1400+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!