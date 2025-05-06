This hilarious Minecraft mod adds Italian brainrot memes to the game

The community is filled with Minecraft mods that add an array of features and things to the game, ranging from characters to weapons, items, and more. However, this new mod adds the trending Italian brainrot characters and items to your world, with popular characters like Tung Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Bombardiro Crocodilo gracing your screens.

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on this hilarious Minecraft mod that adds Italian brainrot memes to the game and join the viral movement with Br Br Patapim and his friends.

How to install the Italian brainrot Minecraft mod

Download the ITALIAN BRAINROT Minecraft mod using the Curseforge launcher with Forge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The ITALIAN BRAINROT mod for Minecraft can be installed using any mod loader that has Forge installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with Forge.

Ad

Trending

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft ITALIAN BRAINROT mod:

Head over to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you do not have it installed already. Once done, log in and register with your linked Microsoft account. Go to the top bar and search for the ITALIAN BRAINROT mod for Minecraft by ForzakenNeon. You can also click on this link to head to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the ITALIAN BRAINROT mod manually, just click on the black Download button located on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your instance's mod directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Forge installed or you are new to installing mods and packs, using the Curseforge mod loader is recommended to make the installation process easier. For installation using the mod loader, click the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side. Wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the ITALIAN BRAINROT mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended that you install it on a fresh installation. This is to prevent any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and avoid unexpected world corruption. Now, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once this is done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait while the files and assets are downloaded and installed. Next, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the ITALIAN BRAINROT successfully installed.

Ad

Additionally, players who are installing the mod are recommended to install the Geckolib mod since it is a necessary dependency. Simply download the mod and place it in the same directory as the ITALIAN BRAINROT Minecraft mod. As for downloads using the launcher, simply click on the 'add more' button and search for the mod to run this pack without any issues.

Also read: This weird Minecraft bug has been in the game for nearly 13 years

Ad

Features of the ITALIAN BRAINROT Minecraft mod

The ITALIAN BRAINROT Minecraft mod adds some of the most popular characters and entities from the viral social media trend (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/ForzakenNeon)

The ITALIAN BRAINROT Minecraft mod adds some of the most popular characters from the viral Italian brainrot trend. Each of these characters features their iconic lines and look, adding to the immersion of the mod. Here are the characters that can be found in the mod:

Ad

Tralalero Tralala

Vaca Saturna Saturnita

Tung Tung Tung Tung Sahur

Lirili larilila

Ta Ta Ta Ta Sahur

Capuchino Asasino

Capuchina Ballerina

Bombadiro Crocodilo

Boneca Ambalabu

Br Br Patapim

Garamaraman dan Madudungdung tak tuntung perkuntung

Apart from these characters, the Minecraft mod will give players access to an array of music discs that feature meme remixes of the phrases by the brainrot entities. If that is not enough, it also adds popular weapons like Tung Tung Tung Tung Sahur's bat or Bombardiro Crocodilo's missiles, making the gameplay even more hilarious.

Ad

In survival mode, some of the characters like Tung Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Bombadiro Crocodilo will act hostile and attack the player, in line with the activities of the character. The Minecraft mod is a hilarious addition for players who love to immerse themselves in the latest social media trends or want to add some brainrot spice to their gameplay.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Ad

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!