Top 10 armor sets in Minecraft Dungeons in 2022

Minecraft Dungeons is a fun dungeon crawler that's great for playing either solo or with up to three friends. One of the best parts about the game is its armor system. Armor allows players to customize their role in the game by giving them special abilities and narrowing down what they do in a party.

Aside from looking great, here are 10 Minecraft Dungeon armor sets that stand apart from the rest.

Armor can help players set themselves up as a tank or damage dealer in Minecraft Dungeons

There are currently 68 total armor sets in the game, with each one adding different styles and abilities to the player.

10) Archer's Armor

Archer's Armor is great for the player who wants a ranged build (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

Archer's Armor is a unique variant of Hunter's Armor. Aside from looking like an elven archer, this armor helps players align themselves with more of a ranger build. This armor adds a 15% movement speed aura to help players stay away from mobs. In addition, each time a player picks up a bundle of arrows, they get 10 more per bundle. To top it off, players will get a 30% ranged damage buff as well.

9) Renegade Armor

Renegade Armor helps players establish themselves as a melee bruiser (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

When players are equipped with Renegade Armor, they will look like knights. In addition, this armor helps players succeed in melee combat, with a 25% melee attack speed bonus as well as a 20% damage boost aura to weapons. For defensive ability, this armor helps keep players in the fight with a 35% damage reduction across the field.

8) Fox Armor

Fox Armor is a cute armor that helps players take on a more supportive role (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

For those players looking for a more supportive role, Fox Armor is a solid choice that can help benefit a lot of the player’s stats. For group support, the armor boasts a 20% weapon damage boost aura as well as the additional effect of healing allies when using a potion. Survivability is further heightened with a 30% chance to completely mitigate an attack against a player.

7) Black Wolf Armor

Besides looking great, this armor is more supportive but leans more towards damage (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

Much like the previous Fox Armor, the Black Wolf Armor is a supportive type of armor. It also offers players a 20% weapon damage boost aura as well as the ability to heal them when using the player’s own potions. However, this armor has the added ability of a reduced roll cooldown, which allows players to quickly get in and out of combat, making for a more active style of support.

6) Goat Gear

Goat Gear is a hybrid style armor specializing in cooldown reduction and knockback resistance (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

For players looking for a closer and more personal style of combat, Goat Gear allows them to stay in the fight by reducing knockbacks and cooldowns. With a few defensive trinkets combined with Goat Gear's knockback resistance, players will be able to be up close and personal with their enemies without fear of being knocked off a ledge or being pushed out of melee range.

5) Titan's Shroud

Titan's Shroud is an armor that the melee soul harvesting build will prefer (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

For those players looking for a melee-focused soul build, Titan's Shroud is a solid choice. With a 20% weapon damage boost as well as a 35% damage reduction, it helps players stay in the fight without fear of taking huge spikes of damage. In addition, the armor lets players gather 50% more souls, which is great for charging up their soul-powered trinkets to quickly unleash damage during a fight.

4) Golden Piglin Armor

Golden Piglin Armor can really help players with a more active, tanky build (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

The Golden Piglin Armor looks really great. In addition to the way it looks, it helps players with survival by doing two things: resetting the artifact cooldown on potion use, and also granting them a consumable on potion use. For damage, the armor boasts a 50% increase in artifact damage which can help players dish out some of their own damage while patching their wounds and resetting the cooldown.

3) Glow Squid Armor

Glow Squid Armor helps players become nimble damage dealers (Image via Reddit)

Glow Squid Armor is a Unique Armor that helps players become quick and stealthy damage dealers. It grants a 15% movement speed buff and brief invulnerability when the player uses a roll. It also releases an ink cloud when rolling to help throw the enemy off the player's trail. This armor is great for players who wish to play a very high risk vs. reward type build.

2) Shadow Walker

Shadow Walker helps players move extremely quickly across the battlefield (Image via Reddit)

Players who are looking for armor that helps them stick to the shadows and strike quickly, will fall in love with Shadow Walker. In addition to looking absolutely fantastic, it allows players to roll 50% faster, which can be very fast with the right build. In addition, players become invulnerable when rolling and get a 35% damage reduction at all times. A great armor for mixing survival and speed.

1) Hero's Armor

For players who want to feel like a true hero, the Hero's Armor is for them (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

For the closest feel to a tank or paladin that Minecraft Dungeons has, the Hero's Armor is the best. Hero's Armor allows players to protect their party with the armor's effect that makes mobs target them more, in addition to a 35% damage reduction. Players can heal their allies when using their own potions, and potion cooldowns are reduced by 40%, allowing them to heal their team more often.

