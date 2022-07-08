Top 10 bedrock seeds for Lush Caves in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft Bedrock is one of the most popular versions of Minecraft. While most PC players might choose to go with the Java Edition, others prefer to play the Bedrock Edition of the game.

Lush caves are relatively new to Minecraft and were added to the game with the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update. These caves have a ton of greenery, leaves, blocks, and other items. This article will list 10 bedrock seeds that have unique lush cave biomes.

Note: This seed is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition: The best lush cave seeds for The Wild Update

10) Woodland Mansion linked to Lush Cave (Seed: 3135828360969305679)

This seed has an area where a woodland mansion is connected to a lush cave. Players spawn on the border of a Savanna and a Plains biome. Multiple ravines can be found around the spawn point in this seed, along with a ruined portal to the east. If players travel to coordinates -5545, 73, -6300, they can find the mansion.

9) Multiple structures overlapping (Seed: 2133736500)

This seed spawns players in a large Forest biome with a river passing by a few blocks in front of them. If players dig down and head north, they will come across a large mineshaft that can be looted for some early-game resources.

If players travel to coordinates -11785, -34, 7823 (which is quite far away, so the players will be better off teleporting to the coordinates), they will find a lush cave overlapping with three other structures, namely an Ancient City, a Dripstone Cave, and a Mineshaft.

8) Cliffside Lush Cave (Seed: 2968230290716380830)

This Minecraft seed spawns the players in a small Meadow biome, with a Jagged Peaks biome behind them. One of the best parts about this seed is a Lush Cave that can be accessed from a frozen cliffside, as a gaping mountain chunk is missing from the terrain. This makes traversal easier.

7) Mesa hill Lush Cave (Seed: -540178996813149684)

This Minecraft seed spawns the player in a small Birch Forest biome with a river to the north and a Meadow biome to the south. Players can find a village about 320 blocks northeast and a ruined portal around 350 blocks east. This seed also has a unique Lush Cave design, which can be found at coordinates 2032, 91, -1609. Players can find a Lush Cave inside a hill that is located in a Mesa biome.

6) Spruce Lush Cave (Seed: 873506786)

This Minecraft seed spawns the player inside a spruce forest, right beside a large lake. This spawn is quite special, as the lake travels for a bit and then drains into a massive terrain cavity that showcases an exposed Lush Cave.

5) Exposed mountain Lush Cave (Seed: -5644063770506524184)

This is another seed with an exposed Lush Cave (5060, 120, 5144). The cave is located near a giant snowy mountain range that links up to a Dark Forest, a biome that is quite rare and has a chance to generate a woodland mansion. The Lush Cave in this seed is located miles below the surface and is visible through a giant hole in the ground.

4) Woodland mansion linked to Lush Cave #2 (Seed: -6158015643580663668)

This Minecraft seed has one of the most unusual structural combinations of all time. It has a woodland mansion that has been combined with a Lush Cave. This results in vines and spore blossoms on the mansion’s ceilings and walls. The best part about this is that it can provide the player with some light.

3) Many structures near spawn (Seed: -4924683200431031052)

This Minecraft seed has a ton of structures near spawn. Players spawn in a jungle biome with a Jungle Temple nearby. They can also find a Ruined Portal nearby, and travel to the nether almost immediately if they fulfill the portal’s constructional requirements. A Lush Cave can also be found near the spawnpoint, which is a good place to explore.

2) Large Lush Cave (Seed: 4426218252028548645)

This Minecraft seed contains a colossal Lush Cave that has a ton of free space around it, which makes the area seem like a mountain’s inside. The coordinates for the Lush Cave are 1808, 25, 1811. The area is so big that players can make a house on it.

1) Lush Cave near Amethyst Geode (Seed: 830454786)

This Minecraft seed spawns the players in a Dark Forest biome. The spawn is perfect for any survival player as the abundance of wood all around gives them a sufficient amount of material to start their Minecraft journey. Players can find a Beach biome close to the world spawn point that overlooks a Deep Ocean biome and even has some buried treasure in it.

Finally, if players head to the coordinates -193, 65, 125, they can find a Lush Cave with tons of waterfalls and a single large cavity that leads all the way down to the deepslate layer of the world. An Amethyst Geode can also be found close to the Lush Cave biome.

