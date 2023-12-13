Top 10 Minecraft blocks with secret features 

Minecraft has a massive collection of blocks for players to utilize, but sometimes their uses aren't always well-defined. Although players tend to know how a block is used in most ordinary situations, many blocks possess hidden capabilities that they may not be fully aware of. Knowing these innate features can be a huge help both when creating builds and progressing through survival-based modes.

While several in-game blocks have hidden functionality in Minecraft, not all of them are equally useful. Some may be a bigger help than others, depending on what you are aiming to do, and other blocks' secret capabilities are useful in a wide swath of different situations.

Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the most useful hidden block features as of the Minecraft 1.20.4 update.

Top 10 Minecraft blocks based on the utility of their hidden features

10) Hay Bales

Hay bales have a particularly interesting synergy with Minecraft's campfires (Image via Mojang)

Hay bale blocks certainly have their uses in Minecraft, and they're primarily used to cushion a fall or feed animal mobs. However, these blocks also have a hidden function when paired with campfire blocks. When placed underneath a campfire, the campfire's smoke production will increase, leading to taller smokestacks.

Although this doesn't improve the cooking capabilities of the campfire, it does make them useful for creating things like smoke signals as travel markers or reaching particularly high-placed bee hives/nests to prevent bees from becoming aggressive when honey is harvested.

9) Cobblestone

Part of the cobblestone block's texture can keep Minecraft players in the right direction (Image via Mojang)

The uses of cobblestone in Minecraft are broad, but there's one that players may not consider that can help them navigate their world. If you don't have access to your in-game coordinates (some mods disable coordinates and the F3 debug menu for immersion), you can use a cobblestone block to help guide your navigation.

When a cobblestone block is placed, you can search on the top of its surface texture. There's a small J-shaped set of pixels on the texture that will always point northward, so you can always find your northern bearings without a compass, coordinates, or the debug menu.

8) Stained Glass

There's a lot to like about stained glass in Minecraft, as these blocks come in a variety of colors while remaining clear enough to see through at a distance. However, as discovered by players such as u/Craimbow on Reddit, stained glass panes and blocks can also be used to alter the color of beacon block beams.

For decorations, this is a huge help in allowing a beacon block to fit the overall theme of a build.

7) Magma Blocks

Magma blocks aren't just used for traps and mob farms in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Magma blocks are often used to cause damage, but they have a particularly useful life-saving property as well. If you can collect magma blocks in the Nether with the Silk Touch enchantment, you can place these blocks underwater. Doing so will allow the magma block to create bubble columns that you can use to breathe while submerged.

This isn't the only way that you can breathe underwater in Minecraft, but magma blocks serve as a great mid-game option before you utilize potions or enchantments to a significant degree.

6) Redstone Ore

Redstone ore has its own function within redstone machinery in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft players tend to just mine redstone ore when they find it, the ore blocks actually have their own use in machinery as well. When you walk across the surface of a redstone ore block, for example, this triggers a state change within the block. These changes can be detected by an observer block, which can then activate other redstone-compatible blocks.

There are certainly other ways to accomplish the activation of an observer, but redstone ore possessing this ability does expand your repertoire of blocks to work with in machinery.

5) Fence Gates

Fence gates can be useful when creating water-based farms in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Fence gates are useful for keeping critters out of a space in Minecraft, but they're also capable of blocking certain things when they're open. Specifically, opening a gate prohibits water from passing through it. The water will instead flow around the fence gate, meaning you can use a fence gate to create falling zones for traps/farms that funnel mobs through a water flow.

In some situations, depending on how the water is flowing, you can also use the fence gates and signs to create air pockets underwater, which prevent you from drowning.

4) Leaf Blocks

Leaf blocks make for an excellent decoration in Minecraft builds as hedges, but their use extends beyond that for redstone engineers. By connecting them to a wood block on one side, leaf blocks are capable of carrying redstone signals to other blocks. Leaves can carry a signal up to six blocks away, but you can intersperse wood blocks along the way to create a leaf wire for redstone.

Observers can be connected to leaf blocks to almost instantaneously pick up on a redstone signal sent through them, making leaves a very fast and dependable way to transmit pulses in redstone builds.

3) Lecterns

Lecterns tend not to see much use in Minecraft outside the creation of librarian villagers, but they have one of the more intriguing redstone applications in the game. When paired with a redstone comparator, a lectern can emit a set redstone signal strength based on how many pages are currently within the book on the lectern. For example, if the lectern has eight pages, it can release a signal of eight.

Comparator aside, flipping the pages of a book on a lectern also emits a full-strength redstone pulse with each page turn. This can be useful when you need a redstone signal of a certain strength for your machinery, activating some blocks and not others.

2) Doors

Fans can zombie-proof their doors with a very simple placement trick (Image via Mojang)ss

Most Minecraft players are well aware that zombies will batter at doors during the night and can even break them down on Hard or Hardcore difficulties. However, one simple trick can prevent a zombie from bothering with a door due to how their internal block states function.

Specifically, if you place a door sideways inside a door frame and then activate it, it will "open" and remain even with the door frame/walls. These doors will appear as though they're closed, but since their block states technically register them as open, zombies will leave them alone. It's a common tactic in Minecraft, but a particularly useful one to survive nights on higher difficulty settings.

1) Trapdoors

Arguably one of the most useful blocks for a myriad of reasons, trapdoors have particularly profound use in the early game when it comes to building mob farms. This is because, regardless of their block state, mobs will attempt to pathfind across them to reach a target.

Using this information, you can place blocks like turtle eggs that entice zombies and their variants to come trample them. The eggs can be surrounded by a floor of trapdoors that are opened, and the zombies will still chase after the eggs, attempting to walk on the open trapdoors and falling through them. This tactic has also been used in a similar capacity on mob tower farms for years.