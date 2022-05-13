Top 10 mods in Minecraft 1.18.2 (May 2022)

Vanilla Minecraft is certainly enjoyable on its own, but sometimes players need something new to change up their gameplay or make things a little easier with quality-of-life improvements.

With so many Minecraft mods available online, it can be challenging to pick the right ones for players' tastes. However, there are a few ubiquitously excellent mods worth noting, and players may want to check them out before diving deeper into the mod catalog.

Amazing Minecraft mods worth looking into in May 2022

10) MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

This mod gets rid of the need to finagle furniture with other blocks in many circumstances (Image via MrCrayfish/CurseForge)

There's a skill to building furniture in Minecraft with certain blocks, but some mods ensure that players don't need to try as hard to make furniture for their base/home.

One of the best examples of this is MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod, which includes over 80 pieces of furniture with texture models matching players' resource pack. These furniture pieces are very often easy to craft, and many are even functional instead of simply being decorative. There's even a working mail system where players can send letters to others.

9) Aquaculture 2

A custom fishing line and bobber provided by Aquaculture 2 (Image via ShadowClaimer/CurseForge)

Minecraft's fishing mechanics work fine, but they could certainly be better. With only a few fish types and a fairly arbitrary treasure table, there are more than a few improvements to be made.

Enter Aquaculture 2, which adds over 30 new fish, a series of customizable fishing rods and bobbers, an efficient and convenient tackle box, and new fishing loot, including new Neptunium gear. With these implementations, players should find fishing much more rewarding for their time invested.

8) Fast Leaf Decay

Fast Leaf Decay is a very helpful quality-of-life mod for resource collection (Image via Olafskiii/CurseForge)

When clearing out trees in Minecraft, one of the more irritating things is dealing with the slow removal of leaf blocks. The blocks take a considerably long time, even after the tree's base is gone to disappear, but Fast Leaf Decay addresses this issue quickly and effectively.

By default, players will only have to wait five seconds before leaf blocks begin to dissipate once a tree trunk is broken. It's a minor tweak but certainly saves a few headaches in the long run.

7) Biomes O' Plenty

Enhance the biomes of your Minecraft world with Biomes O' Plenty (Image via Forstride/CurseForge)

Mojang has gone through impressive strides to increase the number of biomes in-game, but the number of biomes provided by Biomes O' Plenty is in a league of its own. Adding new plants, trees, flowers, and building blocks, Biomes O' Plenty revamps the biomes that can generate in the Overworld, the Nether, and the End. Enjoy cherry trees, rainforests, fields of lavender, and much much more in this mod.

There are simply too many additional features to mention, but Minecraft players wanting more biodiversity in their worlds should certainly give this mod a shot.

6) Enchantment Descriptions

Enchantment Descriptions is a helpful and simple quality-of-life improvement (Image via DarkhaxDev/CurseForge)

Minecraft's list of enchantments only grows over time, and for some players, especially new ones or those returning to the game, it can be tricky to remember what each enchantment does.

With the Enchantment Descriptions mod, players will notice a tooltip under the listing of each enchantment stating its function. It's a simple and effective quality-of-life improvement mod, and it doesn't clutter players' interface in the slightest.

5) Waystones

Waystones is a mod that sets players up with a fast travel network (Image via BlayTheNinth/CurseForge)

Minecraft is a very open-world title, but it lacks an element that many open-world titles share: a way to travel large distances quickly.

By using the Waystones mod, players can activate waystone blocks and fast travel between them. Once activated, Minecraft players can also use items such as return scrolls or a rechargeable warp stone to send themselves back to their last used waystone. This should help players not only explore their world but get themselves out of danger quickly.

4) Nature's Compass

Nature's Compass is a super helpful way to find specific biomes (Image via Chaosyr/CurseForge)

Unless players are using Minecraft's commands, it can be challenging to find specific biomes within a world. Players often search their worlds in multiple directions attempting to find specific biomes, but they don't have to.

With Nature's Compass, players can obtain an item that lets them search for particular biomes. This compass even allows players to find modded biomes such as those being included by Biomes O' Plenty, improving its accessibility and utility even further.

3) AppleSkin

AppleSkin assists players in their hunger and food values (Image via iPodmail/YouTube)

Minecraft's hunger system may seem simple, but there are multiple values at play that players don't notice ordinarily. For example, a saturation stat exists that represents how long a piece of food will keep players' hunger bar stable before it begins to decline again.

By utilizing AppleSkin, players receive an indication of how much hunger and saturation can be restored when they hold a piece of food. AppleSkin also shows players how much they can heal from consuming a food item.

2) JourneyMap

JourneyMap can be the only map mod some players ever need (Image via Techbrew/CurseForge)

Minecraft's maps are alright, but they can be considered somewhat lacking. Seed maps such as Chunkbase are helpful, but they don't have integration within Minecraft itself. However, with JourneyMap, players will receive a minimap, a full-screen map, and a browser-based map that updates in real-time.

Players can virtually check their entire map within reason, and there are tons of additional features that allow players to mark what they need to and check their coordinates. It has just about everything a map might need for players, explaining in part why it sports over one hundred million downloads.

1) Just Enough Items

Just Enough Items assist players with inventory management and crafting (Image via Mezz/CurseForge)

Sometimes, players forget their crafting recipes even with the recipe book existing in-game. Furthermore, finding players' blocks and items can take a little extra time while in their inventory screen, especially when their inventory is full. By using Just Enough Items, players receive a crafting recipe list, a list of blocks and items, and even a search bar to find the blocks and items they need.

This is a serious help for quick crafting and finding items in players' inventory, which is why it's one of the most popular Minecraft mods ever developed.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

