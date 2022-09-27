Top 5 enchantments everybody should use in Minecraft (2022)

Enchantments are a great way to enhance a player's survival prospects in Minecraft. However, not all enchantments are equal, and some are much more beneficial in Survival Mode and Adventure Mode than others.

Whether a player is new to Minecraft or has played for years, there are certain enchantments that are worth using as often as possible.

Some are more difficult to obtain compared to others. However, these enchantments are guaranteed to improve a player's long-term prospects no matter where they might roam.

Below, Minecraft players can find the top enchantments worth using at all times, if at all possible.

Unbreaking, Fortune, and 3 other great Minecraft enchantments that should be sought out and used more often

1) Protection

A player checks their boots which are enchanted with Protection III (Image via Mojang)

With all of the dangers in Minecraft, players will want to be certain that they're adequately protected from harm.

Using Protection and its variant enchantments (Fire Protection, Blast Protection, Projectile Protection) is one of the best ways to keep a player safe. When applied to a player's armor, Protection reduces incoming damage by a set percentage based on the rank of the enchantment.

The standard Protection enchantment shields players against most standard types of damage like melee attacks. Players can also use specialized variants if they're attempting to avoid damage from hazards like fire, explosions, or projectiles.

2) Unbreaking

An Unbreaking-enchanted pickaxe being repaired via an anvil block (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Few things are more annoying in Minecraft than breaking a beloved weapon or tool. Without frequent repairs or the Mending enchantment, most equipment will eventually break. This can be somewhat remedied through the use of the Unbreaking enchantment.

While this enchantment doesn't increase the durability of an enchanted piece of gear, it does reduce the chance that its durability will diminish when it is used. It prolongs the life of a given piece of gear substantially at higher enchantment ranks.

However, even a tool, weapon, or armor piece enchanted with Unbreaking will need repairs eventually. The enchantment simply allows the gear to be used more before it is at risk of breaking.

3) Mending

Mending is a rare enchantment but is certainly worth searching for (Image via Mojang)

Mending is arguably one of the best enchantments that Minecraft players can obtain, but doing so may take quite a bit of work.

Mending is only available via enchanted books, which are quite difficult to find as loot items. However, once players find an enchanted book, they can apply the enchantment to their compatible gear through the use of an anvil block.

Unlike Unbreaking, Mending actively repairs the enchanted piece of gear. By picking up experience orbs, players can restore the durability of their enchanted item.

If multiple equipped pieces are enchanted with Mending, Minecraft will randomly restore the durability of a select one piece of gear (when experience orbs are collected). As long as a player has an experience farm available, they can use Mending to keep their equipment in perfect condition without the need for repairs.

4) Fortune

A pickaxe enchanted with both Fortune and Efficiency is incredibly helpful (Image via Nikaz/Minecraft Forum)

Gathering materials is one of the main aspects of Minecraft's gameplay, but players sometimes need better returns while gathering.

Fortune is a spectacular enchantment for this goal as it increases the number of drops when a block is broken by an enchanted item. This means more diamonds from breaking diamond ore blocks and more redstone from breaking redstone ore blocks.

Fortune allows players to gather much more from their mining and harvesting excursions, especially at higher enchantment ranks.

5) Efficiency

Efficiency allows players to save plenty of time collecting resources (Image via Mojang)

Much like Fortune, Efficiency is a fantastic enchantment for collecting resources.

Efficiency increases the mining speed of a tool, including pickaxes, axes, hoes, shovels, and shears. This helps players save plenty of time collecting resource blocks and items.

When paired with enchantments like Fortune, players can amass a huge amount of blocks and items in a very short amount of time. This enchantment pairing is perfect for any player who needs to gather materials as quickly as possible.

