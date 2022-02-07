Top 5 Minecraft forest houses in 2022

One of the many great features of Minecraft is how it generates forested biomes. Players can find an expanse of these biomes scattered across the near-infinite in-game map. From Oak forests to Snowy Taigas, every forest has a different type of tree and a new set of mobs.

Many players choose to build in forests, for a variety of reasons. In addition to having fuel, and, usually, a plethora of animal mobs for food, the surplus of wood means that players can make basic survival gear in almost no time. Players can build tree houses, have access to ponds and lakes, and usually have a mine or two close by.

This article will focus on some of the best and coziest forest house build ideas out there.

Note: This article goes over some of the best examples of what a forest house should look like. It is imperative to note that the sources for the designs are not necessarily from this year, but they do apply in a general sense, and are here due to the skill of the builder.

Houses in Minecraft: 5 best house designs in forests

5) Forest biome starter house (Build by YouTube/ TheMythicalSausage)

This build by popular Minecraft YouTuber TheMythicalSausage goes over a simple starter house inside the first biome. The build is from 2018, which is why the textures of many blocks are different from how they look today. However, the design is still stands as a testament to how a simple, beginner forest base in survival mode should look.

The YouTuber uses basic materials like wooden planks, wooden logs, stripped oak logs, cobblestone, stone bricks and other similar blocks to build the base. Glass is used for decoration and a chimney can also be seen. The build includes a wheat farm and some chests and fences as well.

4) Simple Taiga House (Build by YouTube/Dio Rods)

This build is set in the Taiga biome, known for its tall and intimidating spruce trees and the podzol dirt variant. The tutorial by YouTuber Dio Rods is brilliantly informational and goes through each section of the house step-by-step.

Most of the build is done using wooden planks, while spruce logs play a significant part in the foundation for the upper floor. Cobblestone can be seen used as walls for the bottom floor. The interior is filled with chests, an anvil, a bed, and other essentials. Lanterns are used for lighting and its aesthetic effect, and glass is used for the windows.

3) Forest Cottage (Build by YouTube/Folli)

This build by popular Minecraft builder Folli consists of a cozy cottage set in a taiga biome. The build is mostly done using cobblestone, with the windows being decorated with wooden (spruce) planks.

The roof is made entirely of spruce planks and stairs. The interior is extremely detailed and contains a carpeted wooden floor with a bed, a grindstone, stonecutter, anvil, crafting table, flower pots, and a combination of campfires and trapdoors as chairs.

2) Flower forest house with greenhouse (Build by YouTube/Dio Rods)

This build contains a significantly detailed house set in the flower forest biome, which is now called the meadow. The builder has kept the theme of the forest, and has included tons of flowers in the build for decoration.

The greenhouse contains tons of crops like wheat and beetroots. Players can customize what they want to grow and lighting is mostly done using lanterns.

1) Fantasy Forest House (Build by YouTube/One Team)

This unique-looking Minecraft build is done using a ton of different blocks in Minecraft. The primary block used, however, is polished andesite. Blocks and slabs of polished andesite are used for walls and the boundaries of the roof as well. The majority of the roof is built using acacia planks and slabs. Additionally, the foundation is made using cobblestone pillars.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi