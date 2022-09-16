Top 5 Minecraft mobs that give the most XP in 2022

Experience points (XP) are one of the most important things for Minecraft players to have easy access to.

With these, they can upgrade their gear from good to great, through things like the Mending, Fortune, or Protection enchantments. While the first makes the items nearly unbreakable, Fortune multiplies item drops, and the third makes armor much stronger.

Due to how useful XP is, knowing which of the game’s mobs will give players the highest number is vital. Detailed below are the five that drop the most XP when killed.

5 best Minecraft mobs for XP yield, ranked

5) Piglin Brute

An example of a Piglin Brute (Image via Minecraft)

Piglin Brutes were going to make it onto this list no matter what, as they are tied with Ravagers as the fourth-best mob for experience. The only real question was if they deserved the spot above Ravagers or below them.

While they offer 20 XP, there is one major issue that is holding them back, which is that they do not spawn naturally. There are a set number of brutes that spawn alongside a bastion remnant. As such, they are inherently not very grindable, landing them in the fifth spot on this list.

4) Ravagers

A Ravager in the wild (Image via Minecraft)

Ravagers are very similar to Piglin Brutes in that they are closer to minibosses than regular mobs and that they drop 20 experience points on death.

However, the former take the higher spot on the list for one major reason: they are a renewable mob. Where Piglin Brutes spawn in limited numbers and do not respawn again, Ravagers are farmable through village raids.

This makes Ravagers a much better way for players to farm XP, despite them appearing to be the same as Piglin Brutes on paper.

3) Magma Cubes/Slime

An example of different sized Slimes (Image via Minecraft)

Magma Cubes and Overworld Slime are an interesting addition to this list. They are technically the third-highest-XP-yielding mob in all of Minecraft; however, this is down to RNG. The three different sizes of Slime each drop different amounts of experience, with large ones dropping four XP, medium sizes dropping two, and small mobs dropping one each.

Magma Cubes and Slimes will split into a random number of smaller versions when killed, ranging between two and four. This means that if players get lucky, and each size of Slime splits into the largest amount possible, they can end up getting a total of 28 XP from a single mob. However, this is not very likely, with XP closer to 16 or 18 being more average.

2) Wither

An example of the Wither boss (Image via Minecraft)

The Wither is the game’s second boss mob, and is the only other one outside of the Ender Dragon. While the latter is required to beat the game, the Wither is totally optional. It is also considered by some to be a lot harder than the other due to its regenerative abilities and explosive shots.

The Wither is the second-best single mob in the entire game when it comes to XP. Each time the player manages to defeat it, they will be rewarded with 50 XP, almost more than double the potential of the third-highest-experience-yield mob. The Wither also drops a nether star on death, incredibly useful for crafting beacons, making them a great target for players.

1) Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon is by far the best mob to kill in the entire game. Whenever it is defeated for the first time, it drops a whopping 12k XP. This is enough to take a level zero player all the way up to level 68.

And while killing the Ender dragon extra times after this initial one does not yield quite a large amount, they will give the player a total of 500 XP each time. This means at its worst, the Ender Dragon is still 10 times better than killing the next best mob in the game, experience-wise.

