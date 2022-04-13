Top 5 Minecraft mobs to tame in 2022

Minecraft worlds can be big and pretty lonely for players, with nary a friendly face other than the occasional trader or village. But there is a way in-game for players to gain an ally and adventuring partner: Taming.

Taming is when a player gives one of the following mobs a particular item to tame them. This stops them from despawning, and often they will help the player either fight or with some other boon.

Cat

Donkey

Horse

Mule

Llama

Parrot

Skeleton Horse

Trader Llama

Wolf

Three mobs cannot be tamed but can be taught to trust the player. This mimics most of the effects of taming. These mobs are:

Axolotl

Fox

Ocelot

Given how many potential pets players can seek out in Minecraft, knowing which ones are worth the time investment.

Tame these Minecraft mobs in 2022

5) Parrots

A tamed green parrot sitting on the ground (Image via Minecraft)

Players can find parrots naturally in jungles, bamboo jungles, and, in Bedrock Edition, sparse jungles. They can only spawn on log blocks, leaf blocks, and grass blocks.

Parrots can be tamed by players using:

Wheat seeds

Melon seeds

Pumpkin seeds

Beetroot seeds

Each of these seeds has a 10% chance of successfully taming the parrot on each use.

Once tamed, interacting with a parrot will cause it to sit down or stand up. In addition, parrots will teleport to players if too much distance is put between them, like many other tamed mobs.

A tamed parrot can sit on a player’s shoulder by walking through the parrot. Tamed parrots will fly to and perch themselves on their player’s shoulders unless they have been made to sit. Parrots will always face the same direction as the player while on a shoulder. Parrots cannot take damage while on a shoulder.

The main appeal of the parrot, however, is its mimicry. Parrots will mimic the idle sounds of nearby hostile mobs and certain neutral mobs. They have a detection range of 20 blocks. It sounds the same as the mob, just at a higher pitch. They will also look in the direction of the mob they are imitating, making them useful portable enemy radars.

Parrots can also break it down near a jukebox with a music disc inside. The game doesn’t seem to have any way to register if the disc is playing, so merely being in the jukebox is enough. This doesn’t have any gameplay benefits, but it does look adorable.

4) Cats

A cat in a village (Image via Minecraft)

Cats only spawn in villages and swamp huts. They can be tamed with raw cod or raw salmon, after which they will follow the player that tamed them. They can be made to sit by interacting with them.

While sleeping, cats will slowly move toward their owner to sleep in the bed. During this process, there is a 70% chance that the cat will give the player a gift in the morning, but only after sleeping through the night. Thunderstorms do not count. The gift possibilities are as follows:

Rabbit’s foot

Rabbit hide

String

Rotten flesh

Feather

Raw chicken

Phantom membrane

Cats are immune to fall damage but will avoid cliffs. In addition, creepers and phantoms will avoid cats, even while pursuing a player. This will force the mob to stay between six and 16 blocks away from the player.

3) Foxes

Foxes in a taiga (Image via Minecraft)

Foxes spawn in the taiga, old-growth taiga, snowy taiga, and grove biomes in groups of two to four. There is no way to naturally spawn foxes to trust a player. Instead, to have a fox that trusts players, players will need to sneak up on two adult wild foxes and breed them using sweet berries or glow berries. This produces a kit that trusts the player.

Foxes that trust a player will attack any of the following hostile mobs that attack the player but will not attack them if the player attacks the mob first. This behavior is different from tamed wolves, which will attack a mob after the player strikes it.

Zombies

Drowned

Husks

Zombie piglins

Skeletons

Wither skeletons

Strays

Phantoms

Silverfish

Endermites

Spiders

Cave spiders

Vexes

Vindicators

Evokers

Pillagers

Ravagers

Blazes

Endermen

Goats

Pandas

Even near a trusted player, foxes will continue to flee from wolves and polar bears.

2) Axolotl

A yellow axolotl in a river (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotls spawn underwater in lush cave biomes and are the newest tamable mob in Minecraft. They are the most specialized tamable mob on the list, only helping players with underwater combat. But this specialization is vital to their ranking. There is no other mob that can do what they do.

Axolotls are considered to trust the player once they have been picked up in a water bucket. They attack aquatic mobs other than turtles, dolphins, frogs, and other axolotls. They grant regeneration I for five seconds per axolotl in a fight for up to two minutes. If a player kills a mob in combat with an axolotl, the mining fatigue debuff is removed from the player if they have it.

This makes them invaluable for defeating ocean monuments, as they allow the player to regain the ability to mine and add regeneration. They can also play dead when damaged to regenerate health.

They can be bred using tropical fish buckets and can even be renamed in anvils.

1) Wolves

A pack of wolves in a forest (Image via Minecraft)

Wolves are the oldest tamable mob in Minecraft. They spawn in numerous biomes:

Groves

Snowy taiga

Old growth taiga

Taiga

Forests

When they spawn in one of these biomes, it is a pack of four wolves.

Wolves can be tamed using bones or bred using any meat while fully healthy. Each bone has a roughly 1/3 chance of taming the wolf. Once tamed, they gain a collar. Their tail indicates their current health, with the further down being, the lower the health. Tamed wolves can be healed using meat while they are missing health.

Tamed wolves will attack almost any mob that the player attacks or that attacks the player. They will leap towards the mob in the same fashion as a spider, though they do not deal damage while in the air.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

