Top 5 Minecraft seeds to explore in 2022

Minecraft has nearly infinite worlds that players can explore. Finding the right one to make the perfect build or even just do a bit of sightseeing can be a difficult task with so many possibilities.

However, users can enter seeds to get specific predetermined worlds when used, enabling them to share their worlds with others.

Five enjoyable Minecraft seeds for gamers to explore in 2022

Entering seeds for players to explore these predetermined worlds is actually quite easy. To do so, they can enter them when creating a new world.

Once users hit create world, they can scroll down the box on the right until they see the blank box that says Seed. Then, they can enter the seed code into the box and create the world they want to explore!

1) Village surrounded by ravines

Gamers are able to have easy access to shelter as well as ample mining materials in this seed (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -4184000969893959047

Coordinates: 2289, 107, 734

This seed features a lot of great places to explore. A bit of a walk from the spawn but easy enough to get to, the location featured at 2289, 107, 734 is a decent size village surrounded by caves and ravines.

It also features a ruined portal nearby and has plenty of resources that gamers can harvest inside the nearby caves. They can take up shelter inside of the village and mine with ease.

2) Strange waterfall and cave

This strange-looking waterfall and cave combination is a great place to start an adventure (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -8993723640229201049

Coordinates: -133, 80, 347

When players discover this waterfall and cave system, it looks fascinating, especially once they delve into it. With water so close to the lava, they can easily create a makeshift cobblestone generator and quickly get going with materials.

In addition, a short walk directly straight out of the cave and across the water will lead users to a large village where they can rest up if needed.

3) The pit

For gamers looking for a great place to start an underground base, the pit is a nice, hollowed-out area where they can gather materials and gain some protection when building up (Image via Minecraft)

Seed Code: 9009198391873876587

Coordinates: -82, 54, 1206

A bit of a distance from spawn, the pit not only looks cool, but it has plenty of materials inside for players to gather as they start their build. Using it as a starting point to create a functioning underground base, they will have plenty of room to expand as users explore the cave systems and surrounding areas.

This includes snowy mountain peaks holding treasure troves of caves nearby.

4) Survival island

This seed will spawn users on a survival island surrounded by other islands that can be the start of a great adventure (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 67080907

When gamers spawn into this world, they will be greeted by a large survival island that includes a lovely cave system as well as many trees, enabling them to get started quickly on their journey.

Just a short distance away are other islands that players can explore and bigger pieces of land. For those who want that marooned feel, this is a fantastic seed that can deliver a great experience.

5) Sprawling cave systems

This world features a multitude of caves near spawn that can have users rolling in materials early on (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 141280768

When spawning into this world, gamers will notice multiple caves within a short distance. These caves are filled with valuable materials, and some caves look very imposing when players view them, such as the cave at 464, 167, 117, which they will notice has a waterfall flowing into the cave system with squid below.

This seed is worth it for those looking for a caving experience.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer