Top 5 mobs to breed in Minecraft 1.18.2

There are a lot of different mobs in Minecraft that players will encounter during their adventures. Some of these mobs can be bred. This can be due to a few different reasons, but is generally done to help players farm specific materials, or even experience.

Some mobs are more useful than others for their items, however. Here are the top five mobs players can breed in Minecraft 1.18.2.

The top 5 mobs that players can breed in Minecraft in 1.18.2

When a player starts out in their survival world, gathering resources becomes very important. One of the first things players need to do is find an efficient way of not only building up their base of operations, but ultimately finding food and items to survive.

Sometimes farming is done as a necessity, but othertimes, it can be done for convenience. These mobs will greatly help players in any survival world.

1) Cows

Probably one of the most well-known and common mobs for farming in Minecraft, there's a reason that cows are such a staple of farming and breeding. They provide players with a few different resources that they will undoubtedly find useful throughout their entire playthrough.

Not many mobs can stay relevant as long as the faithful cow. Cows, when bred and farmed, can produce the following items:

Leather - Cow leather can be used to create many important items in Minecraft. Most notably these are the leather armors, horse armor, and saddles. Players will find a lot of use for these in other ways as well, able to trade with Leatherworkers to gain emeralds.

Beef - Cows drop raw beef, which can be cooked and consumed to help players overcome hunger. This is a great source of sustenance and players will want to keep some cooked beef around.

Milk - Of course, cows also can give milk to players. Milk can be gathered using a bucket when using it on a cow. Milk will allow the player to remove status effects on them when drinking it, and can also be used to create cake.

Players are able to breed cows using wheat. Players must take the wheat and use it on a cow to feed it to them. This causes the cow to enter love mode. Once the cow has entered love mode, they should then do the same thing to another one.

When both cows are in love mode, they will breed and spawn a calf at their location. Calves take 20 minutes to mature into adult cows.

2) Sheep

The faithful sheep is another Minecraft mob that can be useful to players in multiple ways. Of course, sheep can be bred in order to help one harvest wool. Wool is a renewable resource that players can use for multiple things. Players can use wool for the following items:

Creating beds - This allows players to rest and make it daytime in Minecraft, it also allows the player to set a new spawn point and avoid phantoms.

Decoration - Wool is a renewable resource that can be dyed. Because of this, players can customize it to almost any color of their choosing and as such it remains a popular block for decorating.

Paintings - Players can use wool when making paintings which can also be used for player decoration to make a space feel more like home within Minecraft.

Another reason sheep are so great to have around in Minecraft is because they give meat. When killed, a sheep will drop mutton which allows the player to cook and eat it to restore 6 points of hunger.

This is a fantastic source of food for the player and should not be overlooked. Sheep can be bred by feeding wheat to two sheep that are near each other.

3) Chickens

Chickens are another staple for players to breed in Minecraft. They provide many different valuable materials and in addition, they are easy to find and breed.

Chickens can provide players with an easy method of obtaining items that can help them during their playthrough. These items are:

Feathers - Players can use chickens to gather feathers, which they can use if they plan on crafting a lot of arrows to use a bow and arrow.

Eggs - Eggs can be thrown by the player when they are laid. When the eggs are thrown, they have a chance of spawning another chicken at the location they break, making breeding easier.

Meat - Of course, when killed, a chicken will drop a raw chicken, which players can cook in order to restore hunger. This is a great source of early game hunger replenishment.

With so many valuable items chickens can provide to the player, breeding them is a priority during the early game. Luckily, it is easy to breed chickens. Players must use seeds on a chicken to make it enter love mode.

They must then use the seeds again on another nearby chicken. Once they are both in love mode, they will spawn a chick at their location.

4) Pigs

Pigs are another great example of mobs that players should breed in Minecraft. One of the best sources of food in the game, pigs can be bred and kept in captivity quite easily.

Because of this, players may want to ensure that they are able to breed some pigs during their playthrough. Doing so will provide them with:

Porkchops - Pigs will drop raw porkchop when they are defeated. This can be cooked to provide players with a reliable source of food to eat.

Saddles - Players can place a saddle on a pig and ride it using a carrot on a stick.

Pigs can be bred by feeding them multiple types of items. Players will want to feed pigs with carrots, potatoes or beetroots. When a player feeds a pig one of these items, they will enter love mode.

Players should then take another pig close by and feed them one of those items as well. Once both pigs have entered love mode, they will spawn a piglet.

5) Wolves

Players may get lonely at times during their journey in Minecraft. Luckily, they are able to get companions that can help during combat or just help them to feel safe wherever they are.

Wolves are one of the best mobs that players can have with them to help defend them. Players can tame wolves by following this process:

Gather bones - Bones are needed to tame wolves in Minecraft. These can be found on the skeletons wandering the world at night.

Once the player has enough bones, they should approach the wolf. They can use the bones on the wolf to feed it to them. Once the player has fed the wolf enough bones, they will get hearts above their head. This means they are now tamed.

A red collar will appear around the wolves' neck. This can be dyed any color players wish.

The wolf will now accompany the player in combat. One can heal their wolf by feeding it raw meat.

Players will be able to breed wolves once they have them tamed. They can feed the wolf raw meat. This will cause it to enter love mode. They must then find another wolf and feed it raw meat as well. Once they are both in love mode, they will spawn a wolf pup.

