Top 5 things to know about Minecraft 1.20 update

Mojang will soon release the Minecraft 1.20 update for millions of players to download and explore. The update was announced in 2022 at the company's annual event, where they only announced a handful of completely ready features.

Mojang took a different approach by only showing features 100% released with the update. This change was made after they could not deliver on certain features in the 1.19 update.

Recently, it was announced that three more features would be released in the 1.20 update. Now, the focus is on ironing out all kinds of bugs and smaller issues that may arise. Here are a few things to know about the next installment.

Note: The ranking of each of these features is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. All these are brilliant features in their own way.

Mobs, customizations, and other additions to Minecraft 1.20 update

5) Two new wood block sets

Bamboo and Cherry Blossom wood set will be released in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

After the mangrove trees and wood set, Mojang will release two more wood sets with the upcoming update. When the 1.20 update was announced, it was revealed that bamboo blocks could be crafted and used like other wood sets.

Recently, Mojang announced a new biome called Cherry Blossom that will have another brand-new tree with new wood blocks. These will be pink in color and can be crafted like other wood sets as well.

4) Camels and Sniffers

Camels and Sniffers are two new mobs that will be added to the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to mobs, the Minecraft 1.20 update will add Camels and Sniffers. Sniffer won last year's mob vote against Rascal and Tuff Golem, gathering more than half the votes from the community. However, one of the developers can be up with the idea of adding Camels to the game. Both are passive and friendly mobs that will help players in different ways.

Camels can be found in desert biome villages, and Sniffer eggs can be found in suspicious sand blocks near desert temples and wells. Camels can be ridden by two players, while Sniffer will help users find rare seeds that grow into new and unique plants.

3) Armor customization and netherite upgrade changes

There will be two types of smithing templates in the Minecraft 1.20 update: armor trims and netherite upgrade (Image via Mojang)

Smithing templates like armor trims and netherite upgrades are brand-new items that can be used to customize armor design and upgrade any gear to netherite. Armor trims can be found in various structures and used on any armor part using a smithing table and a coloring item. Armor trims can also be duplicated using specific blocks and diamonds.

If players want to upgrade their diamond armor to netherite, they must first find a netherite upgrade smithing template in bastion remnant chests. So, upgrading to netherite is slightly more tedious than before.

2) Archeology

The Archeology feature is finally coming with Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Archeology was introduced in 2020 when Mojang planned to release the Caves and Cliffs update. Unfortunately, the feature kept getting delayed to the point where several players forgot about it. Thankfully, the company has confirmed that it will be released in the upcoming update.

Archeology adds suspicious sand blocks, brushes, pottery shards, and decorated pots for players to explore. They can discover suspicious sand blocks near desert temples and wells and brush them off to obtain random items, rare Sniffer eggs, and pottery shards.

These pottery shards have four carvings and can be crafted to decorate pots. Plain pots can also be crafted using bricks.

1) Cherry Blossom biome

Cherry Blossom biome in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Cherry Blossom is a new biome that will be released with the Minecraft 1.20 update. This biome is filled with pink-colored trees and petals. It is an uncommon biome that generates in temperate areas of the Overworld. It is the cutest biome Mojang has ever released; hence, it is already becoming a fan favorite.

The biome is filled with beautiful cherry blossom trees that drop pink particles that fill the area. Several pink petals are scattered on the ground as well. This biome mainly spawns bees, sheep, and pigs.

Poll : 0 votes