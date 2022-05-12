Top 5 unique ways to die in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players do several things to survive and thrive in a world full of dangers. As soon as players first enter a world, they immediately start progressing and making safe shelters, gathering resources to become stronger, and start killing and defeating things that can kill them.

Dying in Minecraft is quite common. Players die in their survival worlds for several reasons, many of which are bizarre and rare as well.

One of the most common ways to die is by getting killed by a hostile mob, by burning to death, by taking fall damage, or by drowning. Players traverse several realms where they encounter different hostile creatures and difficult situations.

However, there are some players who die from the rarest of causes, amusing them and the people who get to know about such incidents. Here are some of the most unique ways in which players can die in the game.

Top 5 unique and uncommon ways from which players can die in Minecraft

5) Using Ender Pearl at low health

Message after a death from using the Ender Pearl incorrectly (Image via Minecraft)

This may not occur to many people, as players are usually at full health while using an Ender Pearl, but they can be low of health when they use said item. As players know, when they teleport with the help of these pearls, they can take some damage from it. It is usually an insignificant amount of damage, however, if players are already at low health, they may even die.

If players are in a dire situation in a major fight and try to escape by teleporting, they might die because of their low health because of the fight. In this case, the game does not mention that the player died from an Ender Pearl, but simply shows that the player died after taking fall damage.

4) Crushed by falling anvil

The message afte rplayers get crushed by an anvil (Image via Minecraft)

Although this can be a valid cause of death, it can only happen in a multiplayer server where one player can play a prank on another. Having anvils fall down is not a natural phenomenon, and it has to be properly planned and executed by other players.

An anvil, as many players know, is made up of heavy blocks of iron and iron ingots. It is also affected by gravity if there is no solid block beneath it. If a player comes under a falling anvil, it will deal heavy damage and can even kill the player if they have no armor and are at meager health.

3) Suffocating from solid blocks

Player died from suffocating in blocks (Image via Minecraft)

When players are mining deep underground, they will occasionally find gravel blocks that will keep falling if there are no solid blocks beneath them.

Usually, players have a shovel with which they can quickly mine these blocks. However, if loads of gravel blocks fall on them, players can also suffocate and die. The same situation can also happen with sand, which is also affected by gravity.

2) Dying from hunger

Player died from hunger (Image via Minecraft)

As soon as players enter the world, they start burning their energy while mining, running, and jumping. This depletes the hunger bar, forcing players to eat food items. However, if they don't eat, the hunger bar will gradually deplete and run out.

Once the hunger bar is empty, players will start taking damage every few seconds, eventually dying from it. This usually does not happen as players have some kind of food item. However, things will be different if they are in a desert or any other difficult biome.

1) Struck by lightning

The death message that is displayed when players die from lightning (Image via Minecraft)

This is the rarest way to die in the game. When the weather changes to thunderstorms, players will notice several lightning bolts shooting from the sky to the ground. However, players will most likely not get struck by them as they are highly rare.

Even if they do get hit by lightning, they will not instantly die, as the lightning bolt only does 5 HP (2.5 hearts) of damage. However, if players are low on health, they will instantly die from it and the death screen will show a special message.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan