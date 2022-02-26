Top 5 ways to get better in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft is one of the biggest games ever made. Millions of players embark on new adventures in their blocky lands on a daily basis and forge unique experiences in their randomized and dynamic worlds.

Despite being more than 10 years old, Minecraft still attracts new players to this day while veterans continue to play, love, and support the game.

This means that older players are in a position to guide newer ones in their journey through the world of Minecraft. This article will list some of the best methods to get better at the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

How to get better at Minecraft: 5 tips for beginners

5) Reliable source of XP

XP orbs in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

XP or Experience points are one of the most important aspects of the game in terms of aiding progression and many more.Players can use experience levels to repair their armor pieces, tools, weapons, and more.

XP can be used to enchant a player’s gear, therefore imbuing it with modifications that strengthen it. Therefore, it is imperative that one has a source of XP, like an XP farm, to constantly fill up on any XP they might need.

4) Ender Chest and Shulker Boxes

The Ender Chest was introduced into the game almost nine years ago. However, a large chunk of players still doesn’t use it as it requires an Eye of Ender, which mandates players to go hunting for a Nether Fortress.

Ender Chests are convenient, as they essentially allow the player to mobilize the entirety of their inventory and ensure access on the go. Shulker boxes, in addition to the above, can expand a player’s portable storage even more, as tons of shulker boxes can be carried around and placed inside an Ender Chest.

3) Mending

Mending is widely known to be one of the best enchantments in the game. However, it is also one of the rarest. Mending allows players to repair their gear on the go, using the XP they earn as they play.

Mending saves a lot of time and allows players to spend the XP already collected towards enchanting and other ventures.

2) Learn Redstone

A Redstone contraption (Image via Minecraft)

Redstone is an interesting and rare material in the game. It can be found at as deep as Y level -63, and generates in two batches at different height levels. Redstone is used to create a ton of different contraptions, which can aid in the automation of various in-game processes. Learning Redstone can speed up a player's progression by a lot.

1) Automated storage system and item frames

Speaking of redstone, automation in the game is hugely convenient, and can be used to for collecting, mining, storage, sorting, and even more. The best examples for automated contraptions are automatic farms, automatic sorting systems, traps and XP or resource farms.

Minecraft is widely known as a kids' game. However, a ton of teens and adults are huge fans of the game and contribute generously to the community. The presence of players in all age groups bodes well for the game, as older ones can help beginners with tips and tricks on how to be better at the game.

